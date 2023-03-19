Report: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Responds to Trump’s Call for Protests

Donald Trump’s message Saturday urging supporters to protest his expected indictment has drawn a private response from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), with a report claiming he sent an all-staff email outlining “we do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”

Politico reporter Erica Orden’s claims access to the private missive. It was repeated on social media.

Her story sets out Bragg wrote, “Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment.”

The message further revealed his office has been coordinating with the New York Police Department and Office of Court Administration, the administrative arm of the court system in New York, while offering his office boasts “some of the finest public servants in the country.”

According to Politico, Bragg, who was financially tied to Democrat megadonor George Soros in his campaign for DA, added “as with all of our investigations, we will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly, and speak publicly only when appropriate.” Trump was not referred to by name, with only a passing tangential reference to “public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump said Saturday he expects to be arrested on Tuesday based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is investigating Trump’s alleged role in hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.

Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) dropped charges against Jose Alba, the New York City bodega worker who stabbed a man to death in self-defense. https://t.co/AYggMjpeok — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 19, 2022

The former president called for his supporters to protest in light of the news.

If Trump’s prediction comes to pass this week it would mark the first time in history a former president has been indicted.