Poll: 72 Percent Say Joe Biden’s America Headed in Wrong Direction

Seventy-two percent of American adults believe the nation is headed on the wrong track under President Joe Biden’s leadership, up four points since December, a Monmouth University poll found Tuesday.

While Americans’ view of the nation has worsened since December, 22 percent of Americans say things in the nation are headed in the right direction, down from 28 percent in December.

Since September 2021, the right direction number has fluctuated between ten and 31 percent. September of 2021 was the month of the deadly Afghan withdrawal that left the Taliban in control of the country.

Before the pandemic widely hit the United States in January 2020, 37 percent said the nation was headed in the right direction under former President Donald Trump. Fifty-seven percent said it was in the wrong direction.

Democrats are far more likely to believe the nation is headed in the right direction. Though not a majority, 46 percent of Democrats say the nation is headed in the right direction, while just five percent of Republicans feel the same way. Only 17 percent of independents believe that Joe Biden’s America is headed in the right direction.

The poll surveyed 805 adults from March 16-20 with a 5.8 margin of error.

Under Biden’s leadership, American taxpayers have suffered a number of setbacks amid turmoil. An energy crisis was fueled by the Biden administration’s energy policies. In turn, inflation soared and has cost Americans thousands per year. Interest rates were increased to tamp down inflation, negatively impacting banks and ultimately fueling the collapse of two banks.

Biden also ordered the deadly Afghan withdrawal that left 13 U.S. troops dead. Months later, Russia invaded Ukraine to which lawmakers earmarked $113 billion of taxpayer funds to defend the Ukraine border. Meanwhile, more than 300,000 illegal migrants have slipped past U.S. border patrol and into the interior since the beginning of fiscal year 2023.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.