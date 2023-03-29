Report: Alvin Bragg’s Case Against Donald Trump Delayed One Month 

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury looking into former President Donald Trump for alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels is purportedly set to take a break, Politico reported based on one source.

The grand jury’s activities have allegedly been delayed due to “a previously scheduled hiatus,” which would reportedly “push any indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest, although it is possible that the grand jury’s schedule could change.”

It appears the grand jury’s schedule has frequently shifted since Trump said on March 18 he would be indicted within days.

Politico reported:

The grand jury, which heard testimony in the Trump case on Monday, isn’t meeting Wednesday and is expected to examine evidence in a separate matter Thursday, the person said. The grand jury, which typically meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, is scheduled to consider another case next week on Monday and Wednesday, the person said, and isn’t expected to meet Thursday due to the Passover holiday.

… There is no official deadline for bringing an indictment against Trump, although there were indications in recent weeks that the grand jury’s activity was nearing a vote, particularly when prosecutors offered Trump the chance to testify before the panel. That is typically one of the final steps of a criminal investigation. Trump declined the invitation. … The grand jury largely didn’t hear evidence in the Trump case last week. On Monday, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified for a second time before the panel. On Saturday Trump told reporters on his plane returning from Waco, Texas, that he thought the case was dropped. “I think they’ve already dropped the case,” Trump said. “It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.” Trump did not cite any evidence to support his suspicion, according to Axios’s Sophia Cai.

Trump’s March 18 announcement has since dominated the news cycle and caused House Republicans to request Bragg sit for an interview and provide documents about the potential indictment. Bragg has refused requests for transparency.

Many legal experts believe the potential indictment against Trump would be shaky and not hold up in court. But it is widely believed an indictment would benefit the former president’s 2024 bid.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.