The New York Police Department (NYPD) told every member of its force to report in full uniform on Friday morning as a “precautionary measure” following the indictment of former President Donald Trump, the Hill reported.

“All uniformed members of the New York City Police Department are to show up in uniform as of 0700 hours on 03-31-2023 as a precautionary measure,” a spokesperson said in a statement Thursday night.

The NYPD states on its website that it employs 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian employees.

Workers previously were seen unloading steel barricades from a New York Police Department truck on March 20 outside the Manhattan Criminal Court and the Manhattan district attorney’s offices after Trump predicted he was soon to be arrested and called on his supporters to protest.

A Manhattan grand jury voted on Thursday to indict Trump for his alleged “role in paying hush money to a porn star,” the New York Times reported, citing “four people with knowledge of the matter.” “Two sources familiar with the case” allegedly told CNN that Trump is facing “more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury.”

The Twitter account for Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg released a statement saying that his office “contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal.”

BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump reacts to indictment, "This is political persecution, election interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down to golden elevator at Trump Tower and before I was sworn in as president, the radical left has been involved in a… pic.twitter.com/zn3yzyy6oM — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 30, 2023

The former president released his own statement, calling the indictment “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”

“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here,” Trump said in part. “Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”