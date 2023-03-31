Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy blasted those who believe the Manhattan District Attorney’s pursuit of his case against former President Donald Trump “is a good use of time or taxpayer dollars.”

Portnoy tweeted soon after the news broke that a grand jury indicted Trump in relation to alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016:

Anybody who thinks going after Trump for a paying a porn star to keep her mouth shit about an old affair is a good use of time or taxpayer dollars is a political pawn and can’t be trusted to give a fair opinion on anything. It doesn’t matter if you hate or love Trump. What a joke

Federal prosecutors, as well as state prosecutors under Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s predecessor, opted not to pursue the case, as George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley noted in an op-ed for the Hill, adding that the case is “legally pathetic.”

Bragg’s office confirmed Thursday night that it had contacted Trump’s legal counsel to coordinate a surrender, which is reportedly expected to happen next week. The charges are currently under seal, but CNN reports that Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

The 45th president called the indictment “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” as Breitbart News reported:

From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country – have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement,” Trump said in a statement responding to the news he has been indicted. “You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this. The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference. Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!

Then-President Trump sat down with Portnoy for a long-form interview in July 2020 in the Rose Garden of the White House.