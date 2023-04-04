Trump Campaign Fundraises with Fake Arrest Mugshot

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is using a fake mugshot to fundraise after Trump’s arrest in New York on Tuesday.

Trump was arrested after a New York grand jury voted to indict him last week. Trump voluntarily surrendered himself, flying from Florida to New York to be booked by New York law enforcement before his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Trump was arrested around 1:35 p.m. and appeared before the judge at 2:45 p.m., where he pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Unlike typical booking procedures, New York law enforcement did not take Trump’s mugshot. However, the lack of a mugshot did not stop the Trump campaign from creating a fake mugshot to raise funds.

Trump is selling an “Official Trump Mugshot White Cotton T-Shirt” on his website for $36. The fake mugshot is seen at the center of the t-shirt with the words “NOT GUILTY” printed right underneath the photo.

NEW: Donald Trump’s campaign team is working on cashing in on his indictment, sending out multiple fundraising emails advertising a Trump mugshot t-shirt with the words “NOT GUILTY” on it. The shirt comes “FREE” if you pay them $47 or more. Will you be buying one? pic.twitter.com/gzy2VHAsgZ — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸 (@ProudElephantUS) April 4, 2023

Trump’s campaign sent fundraising emails with the fake mugshot on Tuesday shortly before he arrived at the Manhattan courthouse. The fundraising emails offered the shirt in exchange for a $47 contribution.

“[W]hat better way to PROVE that our campaign will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left’s tyranny than countless grassroots patriots proudly wearing their very own ‘NOT GUILTY’ T-Shirts,” the campaign said in an email to supporters.

Trump’s campaign said it raised $8 million since the indictment was issued at the end of last week. Of that $8 million, $4 million was raised in the first 24 hours after the indictment.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.