Former President Donald Trump delivered remarks from Mar-a-Lago in Florida following his historic arraignment in New York City on Tuesday. “They can’t beat us at the ballot box, so they try and beat us through the law,” the 45th president proclaimed.

“This is where we are as a nation. Who would’ve thought,” Trump said. “They can’t beat us at the ballot box, so they try and beat us through the law. That’s the country in which we live, however.”

“Right now, the USA is a mess. Our economy is crashing, inflation is out of control, Russia has joined with China,” the former president continued. “Our currency is crashing and will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat, frankly, in 200 years.”

“There will be no defeat like that. That will take us away from being even a great power,” he added.

Trump went on to say that “If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done.”

“Incredibly, we are now a failing nation,” Trump declared. “We are a nation in decline, and now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. We can’t let that happen.”

President Trump concluded his remarks on Tuesday evening by stating, “With all of this being said, and with a very dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt nevertheless that we will make America great again.”

The 45th president is currently being prosecuted by New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), a Soros-linked DA who has built a record of dropping felony charges, decreasing felony convictions, downgrading felonies to mere misdemeanors, and not bothering to request bail for suspects accused of felonies in a city where crime is at an all-time high.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.