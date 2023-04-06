Donald Trump: ‘Almost $10 Million Raised for the Campaign’ in Wake of Indictment

As much as I can enjoy a day like Tuesday, where the Radical Left Lunatics, Maniacs, and Perverts had me Indicted and ARRESTED for no reason whatsoever, there was no Crime, it was an unbelievable experience, perhaps the Best Day in History for somebody who had just suffered Unjustifiable Indictment!

“My Poll Numbers have never been better, almost $10 Million was raised for the Campaign and, the day was capped off with a very important Speech. If we don’t stop the Radical Left, America is DEAD!” he exclaimed:

In the 24-hour period following the initial news of the indictment, the Trump campaign saw $4 million in donations come through. Perhaps most significant is the fact that one-quarter of those donations came from individuals who have never donated to the former president before.

“Notably of those contributions, a quarter of them — a fourth of them — were from people who’ve never given money into President Trump before, even in his first two presidential campaigns,” Trump adviser Jason Miller explained during a recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“The average contribution is $34. … It’s regular people. It’s small-dollar donors,” he continued, suggesting those figures show that the weaponization of the federal government against Trump is turning independents and even Democrats to Trump’s side.

Miller added:

For a quarter of these to be brand new people, that to your point, Matt, these are the Democrats and the independents, who always thought, “Man this is — you know, I like what Trump’s doing. Maybe sometimes I listen to the media too much,” or say that, “You know, I get swayed by them.” But these are people saying, “You know what? Enough is enough. Enough of the rigged system, the partisan witch hunt. I’m gonna go and make my voice heard for President Trump.”

LISTEN:

Days later, Trump’s campaign fundraising soared to $7 million:

🚨In only three days since news of the indictment, President @realDonaldTrump’s campaign has raised a record $7M.🚨#MAGA 🇺🇸 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 3, 2023

Recent surveys also show Trump dominating the Republican primary field with a majority support.

The former president’s surge comes as the Trump campaign is reportedly urging donors and supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis to switch lanes and support the former president, citing a memo showing Trump’s strong standing in the 2024 Republican primary field.