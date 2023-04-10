David McCormick: Bob Casey ‘Has Done Nothing to Fight Crime’

Likely Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick on Monday lambasted Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) for continuing to support President Joe Biden’s failed agenda.

Casey has announced that he would run for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate as Senate Republicans hope to flip Congress’s upper chamber.

In his announcement, Casey pointed to how a Democrat-controlled Congress managed to boost spending on infrastructure and boost subsidies for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, among other issues.

Although he has been in the Senate for nearly two decades, he said that he will continue to fight “corporate special interests,” and would fight to lower costs for childcare and prescription drugs.

“That means being willing to fight and not back down from any fight for those communities and those families,” Casey said last week.

In a written statement Monday, McCormick, a Pennsylvania businessman, said:

Bob Casey votes for Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer’s failing, far-left agenda 100% of the time. Thanks to Casey’s support for open borders, 5,000 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to fentanyl in 2020 alone. Pennsylvania is the second biggest gas-producing state in the country, yet Casey’s support for leftist energy policies has cost our state thousands of jobs. And even though Philadelphia has one of the highest murder rates in the country, Casey has done nothing to fight crime and instead has supported dangerous policies. A vote for Casey is a vote for Biden and Schumer — he’s a Washington insider and not a leader we can count on to deliver a better future for our great commonwealth.

During Casey’s time in the U.S. Senate, crime in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has skyrocketed. There were more than 500 homicides in 2022, making it the second consecutive year there have been at least 500 homicides.

In September 2022, a video depicting juveniles ransacking a Philadelphia WaWa store became viral:

In another instance in July 2022, also in Philadelphia, teens allegedly beat an elderly man to death with a traffic cone:

Philadelphia Police / YouTube

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle reported in early March that Casey appears to have violated a federal law to stop members of Congress from insider trading:

The law, the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge or STOCK Act, requires that members of Congress file disclosure forms within 30 days of a notice and within 45 days of a transaction of any stocks they or a significant other or dependent trade. One of Casey’s dependent children — the documents do not specify which one, but he and his wife have four adult daughters — on August 31, 2017, sold between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of stock in FirstEnergy Corp., Casey did not file a periodic transaction report as required by federal law to be filed within 45 days of the sale, until eight and a half months later on May 15, 2018. Peter Schweizer, the president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and senior contributor to Breitbart News, said this revelation is troubling. Schweizer’s 2011 book Throw Them All Out led to the passage of the STOCK Act in Congress—legislation that Casey voted for when it came up in the Senate—after revelations of significant levels of concerning financial transactions from Washington insiders in Congress.

“It’s not asking much to ask our politicians to report their financial transactions and those of their children,” Schweizer told Boyle. “In fact they are required to by law. This sort of behavior only further undermines people’s trust in our government and leaders.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.