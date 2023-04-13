The Florida House passed a bill 70-40 on Thursday outlawing abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, sending it to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) desk for final approval.

Senate Bill 300 (House Bill 7) would change the state’s abortion law from 15 weeks to six weeks, which is around the time when a baby’s heartbeat can first be detected. The bill includes exceptions for rape, incest, and human trafficking up to 15 weeks of pregnancy, preserving the life of the mother, or a fatal fetal abnormality in a pregnancy that has not entered the third trimester. The bill requires abortions to be performed in person by a medical doctor or osteopathic physician, meaning medication abortion must be dispensed in person and not by mail. DeSantis has signaled he will sign the bill into law.

The bill additionally includes $25 million to expand services provided by state-contracted crisis pregnancy centers. Some of these services include pregnancy testing and counseling, as well as material assistance like clothing, car seats, cribs, formula, and diapers.

“Today, the Florida House stood up for the lives of unborn boys and girls who deserve the chance to live life, find love, and enrich the lives of others,” Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) said in a statement after the vote. “I want to thank our bill sponsors, Representatives Jenna Persons-Mulicka and Jennifer Canady, for their work to pass this historic legislation as we continue to pursue steps to support Florida’s children and families.”

“These are the broadest protections of life in the history of the state, and I’m proud of our members for affirming life, for affirming mothers, and for protecting Florida’s future,” said Health and Human Services Committee Vice-Chair, Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers).

“This bill will provide much-needed services and supplies to support women and families who make the choice to carry a child leading to parenting or adoption,” said Rep. Jennifer Canady, member of the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee (R-Lakeland). “We want to provide women in Florida the resources they need to make a real choice.”

Once signed into law, the six-week ban would be on hold pending a ruling from the Florida Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the existing 15-week abortion law. DeSantis signed the 15-week ban into law after the state’s 2022 legislative session, and the law was swiftly challenged by pro-abortion groups and abortionists.

However, parts of SB 300 would go into effect immediately, including the funding for pregnancy resource centers, a family planning program, and other parenting related services.

SBA Pro-Life America’s State Policy Director, Katie Daniel, celebrated the bill’s passage, calling it a “major win for babies and mothers and a huge step forward for the Sunshine State.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Florida has become an abortion-destination state, with 6,708 abortions performed on out-of-state patients in 2022, up from 4,873 in 2021, and 3,988 in 2020, according to state data.

The overall number of abortions has grown as well, as the state continues to grow in population. In 2022, there were 82,192 total abortions, 75,118 of which were in the first trimester, and 7,074 in the second trimester, according to the AHCA. In 2021, there were 79,817 total abortions, 74,967 of which were in the first trimester, and 4,850 in the second trimester. The year 2020 saw 74,868 total abortions, with 70,594 in the first trimester and 4,274 in the second trimester.

“Unborn babies are human beings with beating hearts at six weeks’ gestation,” Daniel continued. “… Not only will this compassionate bill save tens of thousands of lives directly by protecting babies from abortion violence, it also provides $25 million in support for moms.”

President and CEO of abortion giant Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, bemoaned the bill’s passage, and claimed that “Floridians are being robbed of their freedom by the state.”

Under Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, patients will be forced to travel hundreds — if not thousands — of miles out of state to access care, or remain pregnant against their will. Floridians are being robbed of their freedom by the state. This isn't over. cc: @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/FSL1i0kcFo — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) April 13, 2023

Dustin Curtis, Students for Life Action Vice president of political affairs & operations, called the move a “sweeping victory for the preborn.”

“Today’s vote is nothing shy of a sweeping victory for preborn Floridians as not long ago we were hitting the pavement convincing leadership to not settle for 12-week restrictions that fail to protect the majority of preborn babies,” Curtis said in a statement via email.

BREAKING: Florida is on its way to protecting preborn babies at the first sign of a heartbeat, just waiting on @GovRonDeSantis' signature! pic.twitter.com/uuvnUzMhK0 — Students for Life Action (@SFLAction) April 13, 2023

“Passing this bill is not only a win for the preborn, but it’s a win against the misleading rhetoric championed by the establishment and consulting class that shies away from abortion as they deem it a losing issue,” added Curtis. “Pro-life candidates CAN pass life-saving laws and win; we’re proud to work with unapologetic leaders who take on the life issue with courage and boldness for the most vulnerable among us.”