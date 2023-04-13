Poll: Mitch McConnell’s Approval Underwater as Retirement Rumors Swirl

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) approval rating is underwater as retirement rumors swirl.

A recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found 49 percent disapproving of how McConnell is handling his job as Senate minority leader. Of those, 29 percent “strongly” disapprove. On the flip side, 28 percent across the board approve of his job performance, but only seven percent “strongly” approve. Roughly one in five remain unsure.

McConnell lacks clear support among the Republican base, as 42 percent approve of his job performance and 40 percent do not. Further, 19 percent “strongly” disapprove of his job performance, while ten percent strongly approve.

Half of independents view McConnell unfavorably, as do 57 percent of Democrats. However, 28 percent of Democrats approve of the 81-year-old’s job performance.

McConnell also fails to garner majority support from Trump 2020 voters; 49 percent disapprove of his job performance compared to 34 percent who approve.

The survey was taken April 8-11, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens.

It coincides with recent rumors of a forthcoming McConnell retirement — rumors which come well over a month following the 81-year-old’s hospitalization after falling at a Washington, DC, hotel in March.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement at the time.

McConnell suffered a rub fracture and concussion and was released from an inpatient physical therapy facility weeks later.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind wishes. I’m happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I’m glad to be home,” McConnell wrote in a March 25 statement.

“I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home,” he added. “I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.”

Meanwhile, the Spectator, citing multiple sources, is reporting that “Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota are actively reaching out to fellow Republican senators in efforts to prepare for an anticipated leadership vote — a vote that would occur upon announcement that McConnell would be retiring from his duties as leader, and presumably the Senate itself.”

According to the report, “Queries are also being made internally about the rules regarding replacement, and how the contest would be structured given the lack of an obvious heir apparent.”

However, Thursday afternoon, McConnell took to social media to announce his plans to return to the Senate on Monday.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people,” he wrote:

