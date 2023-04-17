DOVER, New Hampshire – Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson believes that President Joe Biden “hasn’t done enough” for working-class Americans and thinks Democrats need a more energetic option for a general election showdown with Republicans.

Breitbart News briefly caught up with Williamson after an event at Gallivant Global Eatery in Dover, New Hampshire, on Saturday and asked if she believes “Biden has done enough for working-class Americans.”

“He hasn’t done enough, but he’s certainly done a lot more than the Republicans,” she offered as a concise response.

When asked if she feels Biden is up for another general election campaign or if Democrats need someone with “more energy” and “more with it,” Williamson responded, “Obviously, or I wouldn’t be running.”

Williamson, an author and “spiritual thought leader,” spoke minutes earlier before a bustling restaurant full of patrons and some ten to fifteen supporters and spectators at the front of the Gallivant Global Eatery who were either there in support or stopped in out of curiosity.

“Now, I am a Democrat. I am a Roosevelt Democrat. I believe that the Democratic Party should stand for unequivocal advocacy for the working people of the United States,” she went on to tell the restaurant.

“In order for us to win in 2024 and in order for us to repair this country, we have to be willing … to cut the cord with the last 50 years of history, we have to be willing to begin a new era,” Williamson said. “There is no reason why we in this country do not have universal health care, do not have a guaranteed livable wage, do not have free college tuition, do not have paid family leave, and do not have guaranteed sick pay.”

She also hit Biden for not being radical enough on climate change. Specifically, Williamson criticized his administration’s approval of a “$39 billion-dollar project to export liquified natural gas from Alaska,” arguing that “this is at a time when scientists are telling us that we absolutely must be ramping down, not ramping up, fossil fuel extraction.”

Williamson, in March, was the first Democrat to announce a candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Robert Kennedy Jr., the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, has since filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

On Friday, Biden said he plans to announce a reflection bid “relatively soon,” the AFP reported.