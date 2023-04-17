Ron DeSantis: Florida Legislature Working to Revoke Disney’s Backdoor Agreements

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
AP Photo/Phil Sears
Hannah Bleau

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) provided an update Monday on the state’s ongoing battle with Disney, saying the legislature is working on a measure to effectively revoke Disney’s backdoor agreements, which the Reedy Creek Improvement District’s board of supervisors stealthily put in place prior to the DeSantis-approved board coming to power.

DeSantis signed legislation officially ending Disney’s self-governing status in February, nearly a year after the battle over the Parental Rights in Education bill, which the woke company vowed to fight against. Disney went full groomer against the bill, which in part prevented classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” Disney said in March 2022:

In February 2023, DeSantis announced new members of the supervisory board, now called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board. They include attorney Martin Garcia of Tampa, Seminole County attorney Michael Sasso, Clearwater attorney Brian Aungst, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, and The Gathering USA CEO Ron Peri.

However, they quickly hit a major snag after discovering that the previous board snuck through a 30-year development agreement in early February, tying the hands of the newly established board. At the time, DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said an initial review suggested that “these agreements may have significant legal infirmities that would render the contracts void as a matter of law.”

