Watch Live: House Holds ‘Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan’ Hearing over Alvin Bragg’s Policies

Breitbart News

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing in New York City on Monday, April 17, on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim policies.”

Scheduled to testify during the hearing are:

  • Jose Alba, former Manhattan bodega clerk
  • Madeline Brame, Chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council and mother of a homicide victim
  • Jennifer Harrison, Founder of Victims Rights NY
  • Paul DiGiacomo, President of the New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association
  • Robert F. Holden, New York City Council (D-District 30)
  • Barry Borgen, father of a victim of anti-Semetic hate crime
  • Jim Kessler, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President for Policy of Third Way
  • Rebecca Fischer, Executive Director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.