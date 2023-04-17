Watch Live: House Holds ‘Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan’ Hearing over Alvin Bragg’s Policies

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing in New York City on Monday, April 17, on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim policies.”
Scheduled to testify during the hearing are:
- Jose Alba, former Manhattan bodega clerk
- Madeline Brame, Chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council and mother of a homicide victim
- Jennifer Harrison, Founder of Victims Rights NY
- Paul DiGiacomo, President of the New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association
- Robert F. Holden, New York City Council (D-District 30)
- Barry Borgen, father of a victim of anti-Semetic hate crime
- Jim Kessler, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President for Policy of Third Way
- Rebecca Fischer, Executive Director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence
