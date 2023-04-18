A pro-life pregnancy center in Bowling Green, Ohio, was spray-painted with messages saying, “fund abortion,” and “abort God,” in another attack claimed by a radical group called “Jane’s Revenge,” Fox News reported on Monday.

Other phrases painted on the walls of the HerChoice pregnancy center, included “liars,” and “fake clinic,” a label that far-left, pro-abortion politicians often give to pregnancy resource centers that actually work to help women prepare for motherhood. Rochelle Sikora, the executive director of HerChoice, told Fox News Digital the attack happened on the morning of April 15.

“This vile attack is part of a nationwide movement to intimidate, threaten, and terrorize pregnancy centers,” Sikora said. “These tactics are not only anti-American, they are based on misconceptions, misinformation, and outright lies.”

Sikora told the outlet that her pregnancy center provides pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, limited STI testing, birth and parenting classes, and material assistance to those in need and that their “love for women in the community will not wane in the face of these threats.” The report notes that the center is one of more than 100 pregnancy centers across the state that provide $15 million worth of services to families in need.

“In fact, our resolve to serve is only strengthened,” Sikora said. “For those looking to help us respond to this vandalism with love and compassion, we invite you to join our mission to love, serve, and equip anyone facing a pregnancy decision with Christ-centered resources and support that empower them to pursue life for themselves and their unborn child.”

Security footage caught the suspect in the act, although their face was completely covered, according to 13 ABC. Police are investigating the incident.

Within hours of the vandalism being discovered, a group of college students and local Knights of Columbus came to help clean up the vandalism, according to Ohio Right to Life.

“A huge thank you should be given to the local Knights of Columbus council and the college students who came out to help the cleanup process immediately upon seeing the vandalism. They represent the Bowling Green Community at its finest,” Ohio Right to Life’s Chief Executive Office Peter Range said in a statement.

A Bowling Green Pregnancy Center shared pictures of spray-painted graffiti on a plate glass window and an exterior brick wall of their building on Saturday.https://t.co/GwjzcYn6Mo — American Life League (@AmerLifeLeague) April 17, 2023

“In the broader context, though, there have been well over 100 attacks against pro-life pregnancy centers and pro-life organizations since last year. Everyone in this state and nation, no matter their political affiliation or stance on abortion, should support centers and organizations that help mothers,” Range continued. “I pray local officials, statewide elected members, and national leaders will all rise to the moment and speak out against these attacks to put an end to these senseless attacks once and for all.”