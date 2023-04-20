Democrat Rep. Jayapal Accused of ‘Racism’ After Claiming Immigrants Needed to ‘Pick the Food We Eat,’ ‘Clean Our Homes’

America “needs” immigrants in order to “pick the food we eat” and “clean our homes,” according to progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) who faced accusations of “racism” over her recent comments.

During a House Judiciary Committee session discussing the Border Security and Enforcement Act of 2023 on Wednesday, Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington attempted to highlight the importance of immigrants in the United States — but, instead, found herself embroiled in controversy.

Jayapal, who serves as the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), made her comments while highlighting the contribution of immigrants to various sectors and advocating for a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the country.

WOW! Just wow! Democrat Jayapal defending mass illegal immigration of Biden admin: "Who will clean our homes?" pic.twitter.com/nhCpaDIMC2 — Mariana (@lonestarherd) April 19, 2023

“This country needs immigrants to survive,” she said, after accusing “Trump’s policies” for making the country “less safe.”

“Immigrants pick the food we eat, rebuild our communities after climate disasters, help construct our infrastructure, power our small business economy, clean our homes, and look after the most precious in our families — our children and our elders,” she added.

Her remarks immediately sparked backlash from many who accused her of perpetuating stereotypes about immigrants.

“Now you know why Democrats like [Rep. Jayapal] support mass illegal immigration,” wrote Arizona Republican Congressman Andy Biggs.

“Faux compassion,” he added.

“Out. Of. Touch,” tweeted the House Committee on the Judiciary GOP account.

“They want a subclass of workers with no rights,” wrote podcaster and journalist Tim Pool.

they want a subclass of workers with no rights https://t.co/7fIssENDBG — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 20, 2023

“Clean your own home, you entitled fool,” wrote Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

Clean your own home, you entitled fool. https://t.co/72FaukYUcs — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) April 19, 2023

“Pramila Jayapal doesn’t think criminal illegal immigrants — ones who commit felonies — should be deported,” wrote talk radio host Jason Rantz. “She’ll have you think we’re just rounding up random illegal immigrants. Enforcement is almost *always* against dangerous criminals.”

“She thinks you’re stupid. Are you?” he added.

Pramila Jayapal doesn't think criminal illegal immigrants — ones who commit felonies — should be deported. She'll have you think we're just rounding up random illegal immigrants. Enforcement is almost *always* against dangerous criminals. She thinks you're stupid. Are you? https://t.co/ynqsdYRyjW — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 19, 2023

“Democrat Jayapal defends mass illegal immigration of Biden administration. Democrats: ‘WHO WILL CLEAN OUR HOMES’?” wrote one Twitter user.

“Jayapal said the quiet part out loud and exactly what the Left thinks of immigrants and minorities!” wrote another. “Limousine Liberalism.”

“Wow. Immigrants come to America to pursue the American Dream, not clean Democrat houses,” another user wrote.

Last year, Jayapal praised the Biden administration for its plans to lift Title 42 and said that Democrats who “criticized the previous administration, but [are] now saying, oh, there’s a problem here, and going to the border and making it seem like there’s a problem here” have “to lean into the fact that we are a country that has prided ourselves on allowing immigrants to come from all over the world.”

In 2021, she cried while pleading with President Biden to include allowing millions of illegal immigrants amnesty into the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

In 2019, the leftist lawmaker called on the United States government to pay reparations to families that were separated after entering the country legally or illegally and faced immigration proceedings.

The matter comes as the Biden administration faces criticism over its open border policies, with Republican House members accusing the current administration’s policies of having “deliberately” created the “most illegal border crossings” in U.S. history.

Last month, Republican officials called the Biden presidency “the best thing that ever happened” to the drug cartels, while blaming his administration for having “empowered” them.

The United States continues to face record-high levels of illegal immigration, with over 844,000 migrants either apprehended after crossing the southwest border or classified as “got-aways” during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

In nearly the first two years under the Biden administration, Border Patrol agents have apprehended a record-setting 4.2 million migrants.