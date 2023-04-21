Former President Donald Trump believes he is the “only candidate” who can promise to “prevent World War Three,” according to excerpts of prepared remarks provided by Trump’s campaign to Breitbart News from his speech on Friday at the Lee County GOP’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.

Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential primary frontrunner, planned to highlight his accomplishments in the White House and criticize President Joe Biden for having the “exact opposite” record as him.

Speaking about his four years in office, Trump’s prepared remarks touted his record on the economy, border security, energy independence, and foreign policy, among other things.

“In four short years, we accomplished more than any other president in the history of our country,” Trump’s remarks state. “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world — with record tax cuts, record regulation cuts, and no inflation. We shut down the illegal foreign invasion at our borders and achieved the most secure border in U.S. history.”

“I stood firm against the socialist Green New Deal fanatics — and we achieved American Energy Independence and even Energy Dominance,” Trump stated.

“After years of economic surrender from past leaders, I stood up to China like no administration has ever done before — bringing hundreds of billions of dollars pouring into our treasury from China, when no other president had gotten even 10 cents from them,” Trump’s provided remarks add.

Trump will note that he “fully rebuilt the U.S. military, and was the only president in decades who didn’t start a war.”

“Joe Biden’s record is the exact opposite — soaring inflation, failing banks, open borders, rampant crime, deadly drugs, blatant corruption, Marxist lunacy, total humiliation in Afghanistan, and now, the unthinkable threat of nuclear war,” Trump will say.

“Instead, I got us OUT of endless wars and brought our troops BACK HOME,” Trump’s remarks read.

“In recent months, I have been laying out a bold, forward-looking vision for how we will fix Joe Biden’s many disasters when we become the 47th President of the United States,” Trump says.

The former president will switch gears to the Ukraine War and pledge to prevent WWIII if elected.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War Three,” Trump’s prepared statement reads.

“I will end Joe Biden’s inflation nightmare and banking crisis, and quickly rebuild the greatest economy in history,” Trump added. “Unlike the Bushes, the Ryans, and the other RINOs, I will ALWAYS protect Social Security and Medicare for our great seniors.”

Trump also pledges to fight for national concealed carry reciprocity, revoking China’s “Most Favored Nation” trade status, the death penalty for “murderers and killers,” and an executive order to “cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.”

“With all of this being said, and with a very dark cloud hanging over our country, I have no doubt that we will, together, win the election of 2024 and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Thank you, God Bless You, and God Bless America,” Trump’s remarks concluded.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.