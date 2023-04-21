Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Underwater in Most States

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is underwater in most states–a gloomy reality for the Democrat ahead of his suspected 2024 presidential bid–a recent Morning Consult survey found.

The survey tracked Biden’s popularity in every state in the nation and found the Democrat’s net approval rating underwater in 40 states in the latest quarterly survey, which was taken January 1 through March 1, 2023.

Biden’s job approval rating particularly suffers in key swing states. Most, 57 percent, of registered voters disapprove of his job performance in Arizona, compared to 40 percent who approve. That reflects a significant shift from the results in the first quarter taken in 2021, when 51 percent of Arizona respondents approved of Biden and 43 percent disapproved.

This appears to be a theme, as Biden’s approval in Florida fell from 51 percent in the first quarter of 2021 to 39 percent currently. Now, 57 percent in the Sunshine State disapprove of his job performance.

Biden also experienced a switch in Colorado, going from 57 percent approval in the first quarter to 43 percent currently. Now, 54 percent of voters in Colorado disapprove of his job performance.

Other key states with a negative rating for Biden include:

Georgia:

54 percent disapprove

43 percent approve

Michigan:

56 percent disapprove

41 percent approve

New Hampshire:

57 percent disapprove

42 percent approve

Pennsylvania:

56 percent disapprove

41 percent approve

Wisconsin

55 percent disapprove

42 precut approve

Perhaps what is more concerning for Biden is the fact that independents have a sour view of him in these key states as well.

Sixty percent of independent voters in Florida disapprove of Biden, while 32 percent approve. In Arizona, 65 percent disapprove of Biden’s job performance, as do 57 percent of Georgia independents, 65 percent of Michigan independents, 62 percent of New Hampshire independents, 63 percent of Pennsylvania independents, and 57 percent of Wisconsin independents.

Overall, Biden has a positive net approval in blue states such as California, Hawaii, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland, Washington, and Connecticut. He breaks even with a zero net approval in Rhode Island and Illinois.

The survey was taken among 1,354 registered voters in various states and has a margin of error of +/-1 to 3 percentage points.

The survey comes as the president assures Americans he plans to run in 2024 but is “not prepared” to make the formal announcement.

“I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden told NBC’s Al Roker this month:

President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden speak to TODAY’s @alroker about the White House Easter Egg Roll, this year’s theme, and if President Biden plans on participating in more Easter Egg Rolls after 2024. pic.twitter.com/dt0lfBPUcc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 10, 2023

Meanwhile, a recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll shows Biden’s challengers so far — namely, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson — beginning to see movement in the Democrat primary race, garnering 14 percent and five percent, respectively, to Biden’s 67 percent:

2024 National Democratic Primary • Biden — 67%

• Kennedy — 14%

• Williamson — 5% USA Today/Suffolk (A-) | n=600 https://t.co/73dBt1TiR3 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 19, 2023

