Biden Lies About Being Born in Same Hospital as His Grandfather Died

President Joe Biden on Tuesday lied about his birth by falsely claiming he was born in the same hospital where his grandfather died just two weeks prior.

While speaking at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton, Biden lied about his birth — one of many lies throughout the years.

“My grandpop, who I never met, died in the same hospital I was born in two weeks before I was born,” Biden claimed. “My grandpop was, as they say in Maryland, from ‘Blamer.'”

However, the Biden family lineage says otherwise. Biden’s grandfather died in September 1941 in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Joe Biden was born November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

BIDEN: "My grandpop…died in the same hospital I was born in two weeks before I was born" Except Biden's "grandpop" died in Baltimore, MD, in September 1941 — and Biden wasn't born until November 1942 in Scranton, PA.

Biden’s statement is just one instance of many falsehoods. Biden claimed in 2022 his grandfather was an “All-American football player.” According to the Republican National Committee’s research team, Biden’s statement is another made up story about his family.

“My grandfather Ambrose Finnegan would really be proud of me right now. I’m not jokin’, he would. By the way, he was an All-American football player…,” Biden claimed on October 20. Records show Ambrose’s birth was between 1884-1885. He would have been an “All-American” football player around 1902.

Also in 2022, Biden lied about where his son died. Biden told an audience in Colorado on October 12 his late son Beau “lost his life in Iraq.” Beau actually died from cancer at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland in 2015.

In addition, Biden has falsely claimed he has never spoken to Hunter Biden about the family business. But in 2018, Joe Biden left Hunter Biden a voicemail about a business deal with Chinese energy giant CEFC, directly contradicting Joe Biden’s statement in 2019 that he and his son had not spoken about the family’s corrupt business schemes.

