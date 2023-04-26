Poll: Trump Favorability Grows Even Greater

Former President Donald Trump’s favorability has jumped even higher over the last week, the latest Morning Consult survey found.

Trump seems to have recovered from his post-indictment boost and subsequent dip and has grown in favorability over the last week among Republicans.

This week, Trump’s favorability has jumped to 81 percent. That reflects a five-point increase from the 76 percent who viewed Trump favorably last week.

Additionally, those who view Trump unfavorably has decreased from 21 percent last week to 17 percent this week.

Despite falling in support in the general poll, going from 24 percent last week to 21 percent this week (compared to Trump’s 58 percent support), DeSantis has grown in terms of favorability. Seventy-three percent of Republicans now have a favorable view of the Florida governor, up from the 68 percent who held the same sentiment last week. Twelve percent hold an unfavorable view, down from 14 percent who said the same last week as well. The percentage of individuals who said they have never heard of DeSantis has also decreased from nine percent to six percent.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is the only other individual listed who sees at least half viewing him favorably. However, he has the second highest number of Republicans viewing him unfavorably, as 28 percent have an unfavorable view of the former vice president. Most, 53 percent, have an unfavorable view of former Rep. Liz Cheney.

Forty-six percent have a favorable view of former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, but 31 percent said they have never heard of her, and 19 percent have heard of her but have no opinion.

Thirty-eight percent have a favorable view of both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Tim Scott, and 34 percent have a favorable view of anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. He is growing in name recognition, as 39 percent have not heard of him. That figure stood at over half months ago.

The survey was taken April 20-23, among 794 potential Republican primary voters. It has a +/- 4 percent margin of error and comes as DeSantis continues in his refusal to reveal if he plans to run in 2024.

A reporter actually confronted DeSantis about his waning status in the polls on Monday, but DeSantis refused to get into it.

“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” DeSantis responded, refusing to reveal his intentions.

WATCH:

Reporter: “Polls show you falling behind Trump. Any thoughts?”@GovRonDeSantis: “I’m not a candidate. So, we’ll see if and when that changes.” pic.twitter.com/KIhWdF5wiV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 24, 2023

RELATED: WV AG Patrick Morrisey Endorses Donald Trump in 2024

Morrisey 2024