Alito: Dobbs Leak Made Supreme Court Justices ‘Targets of Assassination’

WASHINGTON, DC — Leaking the draft Dobbs opinion overruling the infamous Roe v. Wade made Supreme Court justices “targets of assassination,” Justice Samuel Alito told the Wall Street Journal in a rare interview published Friday.

Alito covered a number of topics, including how accusations from the Left denying the court’s legitimacy drives down the court’s support among the American people and ultimately degrades the rule of law.

It can also be dangerous, however. The Dobbs leak literally made the justices “targets of assassination.” In fact, one left-wing activist named Nicholas Roske was charged with attempting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

One of the most chilling aspects of that from the standpoint of America’s constitutional system is the idea that someone would assassinate a justice to change the direction of the nation by reversing the outcome of a pending major Supreme Court decision.

Alito spoke to precisely that possibility, saying, “It was rational for people to believe that they might be able to stop the decision in Dobbs by killing one of us.” He also explained that the leak was designed to mobilize external pressure on the justices to intimidate one or more justices into changing their votes. The Supreme Court marshal’s investigation did not uncover enough evidence to accuse someone of being the leaker.

“I personally have a pretty good idea who is responsible, but that’s different from the level of proof that is needed to name somebody,” the 73-year-old jurist told the interviewers.

It is a federal crime under 18 U.S.C. § 1507 to protest outside a federal judge’s home with the intent of influencing the outcome of a pending case. Such angry protests continue outside the justices’ homes, but the Biden Justice Department has not made arrests or brought charges.

Breitbart News senior legal contributor Ken Klukowski is a lawyer who served in the White House and Justice Department.