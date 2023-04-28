Judiciary GOP Subpoenas Trio of Officials over Alleged Censorship of COVID, Elections Info

House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) subpoenaed Friday the top officials at three government agencies for documents related to allegations that the federal government “coerced and colluded with” companies to censor free speech.

Jordan directed the subpoenas, reviewed by Breitbart News, to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly, and the Global Engagement Center’s (GEC) James Rubin.

The officials work within the Departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, and State, respectively.

Three cover letters attached to the subpoenas all had similar language pointing to the Twitter Files and media reports as evidence that the federal government has “pressured and colluded with Big Tech and other intermediaries to censor certain viewpoints on social and other media in ways that undermine First Amendment principles.”

Read copies of the letters here, here, and here.

“Numerous documents made publicly available reflect the weaponization of the federal government’s power to censor speech online directly and by proxy,” Jordan wrote. “It is necessary for Congress to gauge the extent to which [CDC, CISA, and GEC] coerced, pressured, worked with, or relied upon social media and other tech companies in order to censor speech.”

The chairman referenced letters he sent to Walensky, Easterly, and Rubin last month seeking numerous documents and communications, stating that compliance from the three officials has thus far been “inadequate.”

The subpoenas require the officials to return the requested documents by May 22.

This story is developing.