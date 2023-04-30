Billionaires Line Up Behind Biden for 2024: ‘Stakes Are Higher than Ever’

Billionaires across big business sectors like finance, tech, and media are gearing up to throw millions at President Joe Biden’s reelection bid in 2024.

After Biden announced his reelection bid last week, left-wing billionaires immediately started plotting to get behind the 80-year-old in the 2024 presidential election. According to interviews and sources who spoke to CNBC, billionaires across many industries want in on helping to reelect Biden.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, worth $2 billion, is reportedly offering to host fundraisers for Biden. Only a few weeks ago, Hoffman visited the White House, likely to meet with Biden and his team regarding the election.

Other billionaires getting behind Biden are investor Haim Saban, worth $2.9 billion, DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, worth $1 billion, and Signum Global Advisors founder Charles Myers whose net worth is unknown.

“Stakes are higher than ever,” Myers told CNBC.

Also set to pitch in is hedge fund executive Donald Sussman who told CNBC that Biden was akin to President Franklin D. Roosevelt in what he has legislatively and executively accomplished with his “Build Back Better” agenda.

“I am thrilled his unique leadership will continue,” Sussman said.

Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, is also likely to throw his financial weight behind Biden’s reelection. A recent report indicated that the 37-year-old had visited Biden’s White House some 14 times since early 2021.

The big-dollar billionaire donors for Biden are expected and welcome news for a White House stacked with former executives and employees tied to big business, big tech, and Wall Street.

In the 2020 election, more than 30 of Biden’s biggest donors had Wall Street ties while CNN analysis at the time showed that Biden’s campaign was backed by nearly “all the big banks” on Wall Street.

