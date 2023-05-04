Democrat Whip Clark’s Transgender 23-Year-Old Gets Probation for Assault on Boston Cop

Riley Dowell is arraigned at Boston Municipal Court, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Dowell, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arrested during a protest Saturday night on Boston Common and later charged with assault after a police officer was injured. Dowell, 23, is accused of defacing the …
David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool
Ashley Oliver
Washington, DC

The case against Jared “Riley” Dowell, who was charged in January with assaulting a police officer and vandalizing a monument, is set to be dismissed within one year, according to a Boston Municipal Court judge.

Dowell, the transgender child of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), is required by the court to write a letter of apology to the injured officer, complete 30 hours of community service, and pay the city back for vandalism cleanup within the one-year timeframe, the Boston Globe reported.

Dowell pleaded not guilty to multiple charges after being arrested in January at an anti-police protest in the Boston Common.

During the protest, police discovered Dowell spray-painting the historic Parkman Bandstand with the acronym “ACAB,” which stands for “all cops are bastards,” and “NO COP CITY,” according to the Boston Police Department.

A police report stated officers had encountered a roughly 20-person group of protesters in the Common, including Dowell, who was dressed in a black ski mask.

Dowell attempted to flee from an officer “by violently flailing his arms, striking the Officer,” the report stated, noting the officer was later seen bleeding from his nose and mouth and evaluated at a hospital.

Dowell has already written the apology letter to the assaulted officer, the Suffolk district attorney’s office told the Globe.

Dismissal of the case is contingent on Dowell’s completion of the letter, community service, and compensation to the city, as well as the continuation of therapy and completion of a community-based program, the Globe reported.

Clark, the number two Democrat in the House, acknowledged in January that her “daughter,” who in recent years has been going by the name Riley, had been arrested. The police referred to Dowell, a man living as a transgender woman, by the name Jared.

US Congresswoman Katherine Clark speaks to media and dozens of people who gathered at the state House to listen to local officials speak during a press conference on the future of womens reproductive rights in Massachusetts at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Massachusetts on May 3, 2022. - The Supreme Court is poised to strike down the right to abortion in the US, according to a leaked draft of a majority opinion that would shred nearly 50 years of constitutional protections. The draft, obtained by Politico, was written by Justice Samuel Alito, and has been circulated inside the conservative-dominated court, the news outlet reported. Politico stressed that the document it obtained is a draft and opinions could change. The court is expected to issue a decision by June. The draft opinion calls the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision "egregiously wrong from the start." (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Rep. Katherine Clark gives a pro-abortion speech at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 3, 2022. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” Clark wrote at the time. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

The incident had first been brought to light by an anonymous social media account called AntifaWatch, which monitors the activity of the far-left and sometimes violent “antifascist” movement Antifa.

Clark on her official Instagram page follows the account “ri_ley_99,” a username that includes the birth year of Dowell and displays the pronouns “she/they.”

Ri_ley_99 is, as of the time of this publishing, promoting a single link: “anarchyforthetgirls.” The link opens to a set of links about “insurrection anarchy,” “anarchy and violence,” and “anarcho-syndicalism: theory and practice.”

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com. Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.