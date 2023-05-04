The case against Jared “Riley” Dowell, who was charged in January with assaulting a police officer and vandalizing a monument, is set to be dismissed within one year, according to a Boston Municipal Court judge.

Dowell, the transgender child of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), is required by the court to write a letter of apology to the injured officer, complete 30 hours of community service, and pay the city back for vandalism cleanup within the one-year timeframe, the Boston Globe reported.

Dowell pleaded not guilty to multiple charges after being arrested in January at an anti-police protest in the Boston Common.

During the protest, police discovered Dowell spray-painting the historic Parkman Bandstand with the acronym “ACAB,” which stands for “all cops are bastards,” and “NO COP CITY,” according to the Boston Police Department.

A police report stated officers had encountered a roughly 20-person group of protesters in the Common, including Dowell, who was dressed in a black ski mask.

Dowell attempted to flee from an officer “by violently flailing his arms, striking the Officer,” the report stated, noting the officer was later seen bleeding from his nose and mouth and evaluated at a hospital.

Dowell has already written the apology letter to the assaulted officer, the Suffolk district attorney’s office told the Globe.

Dismissal of the case is contingent on Dowell’s completion of the letter, community service, and compensation to the city, as well as the continuation of therapy and completion of a community-based program, the Globe reported.

Clark, the number two Democrat in the House, acknowledged in January that her “daughter,” who in recent years has been going by the name Riley, had been arrested. The police referred to Dowell, a man living as a transgender woman, by the name Jared.

“Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” Clark wrote at the time. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

The incident had first been brought to light by an anonymous social media account called AntifaWatch, which monitors the activity of the far-left and sometimes violent “antifascist” movement Antifa.

It appears that the child of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark was arrested for assaulting police as part of an #antifa event in Boston last night. Jared 'Riley' Dowell allegedly graffiti'd "stop cop city" and assaulted police while resisting arrest. https://t.co/yP0oAPbpJv pic.twitter.com/LC7ZSaSIG0 — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) January 22, 2023

Clark on her official Instagram page follows the account “ri_ley_99,” a username that includes the birth year of Dowell and displays the pronouns “she/they.”

Ri_ley_99 is, as of the time of this publishing, promoting a single link: “anarchyforthetgirls.” The link opens to a set of links about “insurrection anarchy,” “anarchy and violence,” and “anarcho-syndicalism: theory and practice.”