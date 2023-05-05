Poll: Trump Viewed More Favorably Than DeSantis

Republicans view former President Donald Trump more favorably than they do Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the latest Morning Consult survey released Tuesday found.

The latest survey examining the current state of the 2024 Republican primary race shows the former president continuing to lead in terms of those who view him most favorably.

Overall, 79 percent of potential GOP primary voters view Trump favorably, compared to 20 percent who have an unfavorable view.

DeSantis comes in second place in terms of favorability, as 73 percent have a favorable view of the governor. Another 13 percent have an unfavorable view, and six percent said they have never heard of him. Additionally, eight percent said they have heard of him but have no opinion on the political figure, who is widely expected to launch a presidential bid soon after offering only vague and cryptic responses to inquiries on his political future.

Another 58 percent of potential GOP voters view former Vice President Mike Pence favorably, but 30 percent have an unfavorable view. His unfavorable number is second only to former Rep. Liz Cheney’s, as 52 percent view the pro-impeachment Republican unfavorably.

Forty-eight percent view former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley favorably, but 29 percent said they have never heard of her. Similarly, 39 percent have a favorable view of South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who is expected to formally launch his presidential campaign later this month. Nonetheless, 31 percent said they have never heard of him.

The survey, which continued to show Trump with a dominant lead in the primary, also found 36 percent of Republican voters stating that they have seen, read, or heard something “negative” about Trump recently. Nineteen percent said the same of DeSantis.

RELATED: He Came to Me, “Tears in His Eyes”: Trump Mocks DeSantis for Perceived Disloyalty After Endorsement

RSBN / Rumble

Trump has a 35-point lead over DeSantis, per the survey:

“Since April 1, Trump’s lead over DeSantis has increased 7 points,” according to Morning Consult.

The survey was taken April 28-30, 2023, among 780 potential Republican primary voters and has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

The survey follows President Joe Biden’s official 2024 presidential campaign launch, in which he attacked so-called “MAGA extremists” yet again, asserting they are “lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms.”

WATCH: Finish WHAT Job? Biden’s 2024 Announcement Lists No Accomplishments, Attacks “MAGA Extremists”

Joe Biden / YouTube

That divisive rhetoric is not new for the 80-year-old president, however, as he openly trashed Trump and his supporters in a dark prime time speech last September.

WATCH: