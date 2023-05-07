Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) in a recent exclusive interview with Breitbart News slammed President Joe Biden’s ordering of as many as 1,500 troops to the southern border in advance of an expected surge when Title 42 expires in just days.

Moore, who is on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, said the troops will be helping to process illegal migrants more rapidly, versus defending the border.

“The troubling thing for me is we know that Title 42 is about to expire and that the CBP [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] is already nothing but concierge and now our soldiers will not be defending the U.S. border, they’re going to be escorting people to the immigration offices and getting their motions to appear in court with their free cell phones and their government-subsidized income, so that’s the concern for me,” he told Breitbart News in an on Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest, Hungary.

“It’s not going to be about the soldiers doing their job, it’s going to be about the soldiers process more people here illegally and rapidly,” he said.

Title 42 is a pandemic-era restriction implemented under former President Donald Trump that allowed the CBP to turn away illegal migrants at the border. The restriction ends on May 11, when a surge of thousands of illegal migrants are expected.

According to a U.S. North Command press release, active-duty military personnel will “provide support with duties including data entry, warehousing support, and additional detection and monitoring support efforts.” The command denied that troops would escort or have any direct contact with migrants.

RELATED: Tester: We Have to Send Troops Where They Don’t Belong Because the Border’s a Mess, and Biden “Could Have Done a Better Job”:

Moore, who is an Alabama Army National Guard veteran with two military bases in his district, also weighed in on the recent revelation that the U.S. Navy recruited a drag queen influencer as a “digital ambassador” to help recruit sailors.

“When you’ve got China testing hypersonic missiles and we’ve got that sort of stuff going on in the media, you know, the military needs to break and kill things and they need to be feared and respected around the globe and I think that, again, undermines our ability to defend our country, it puts our allies in danger,” he said.

“We’re decommissioning ships as China is expanding their navy and if we get into something with Taiwan, that’s going to be huge and that to me — I cannot for life of me, figure out what the Sec Def, General Milley, Joint Chiefs — anybody’s thinking any of this stuff is going to do rather than just endanger soldiers and put us at a disadvantage in a combat situation,” he added.

“The wokeness shows weakness and it puts us in a bad spot and it honestly hurts our recruiting. There are a lot of young men who have no dream or idea right now of serving under this [defense secretary] because, or this commander in chief, because they feel he puts their lives in danger so we cannot hit our recruiting goals,” he said, adding that his nephew currently serves.

“I was a veteran, my brother’s a veteran, and my dad was a veteran, we’ve all served our country, and it’s just frustrating to see them weaken what was so well-respected around the world,” he added.

WATCH: “Who Funded These?”: Gaetz Grills Pentagon Chief on Drag Queen Story Hours, Shows at Military Bases:

C-SPAN

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.