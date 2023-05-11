Never Trumper Rick Wilson, who co-founded the Lincoln Project, melted down over CNN’s town hall with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, asserting the network “set a match to democracy once again.”

When CNN went to a commercial break during the event at Saint Anselm’s College in New Hampshire, a triggered Wilson took to Twitter and seethed at the network.

“We’re in a break now from the presidential town hall with CNN, Kaitlan Collins, and whatever the fuck they thought they were going to get out of this, they instead have set a match to democracy once again,” Wilson said before calling Trump an “insane person.”

Wilson went on to blast CNN CEO Chris Licht, asserting he “should be ashamed of [himself]” before implying Trump won the Republican primary that night:

This insanity should be pulled off the fucking air. Chris Licht you should be ashamed of yourself. This is astoundingly bad for the brand of CNN. It’s astoundingly bad for the country. And it’s astoundingly bad honestly, folks, for every other candidate in the Republican primaries. Wrap that shit up. It’s done. You saw this tonight. You know you can’t beat him on the stage. Everyone else oars up, time to go to work, because he’s going to be the nominee. This shit is unfuckingbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like it. It is a disaster of the highest fucking degree.

While Wilson called for CNN to cut the town hall early, he may have received his wish, according to Puck News founding partner and senior correspondent Dylan Bowers, who tweeted that “the network expected the actual event to go as long as 75 minutes” but it “stopped less than 70 minutes in.”

Note: The CNN Town Hall was a 90 minute broadcast, though the network expected the actual event to go as long as 75 minutes. They stopped less than 70 minutes in. In other words, they could have gone longer if they wanted—which is usually what executives do with big ratings draws — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 11, 2023

“In other words, they could have gone longer if they wanted—which is usually what executives do with big ratings draws,” he added.

CNN literally ran out of the room….20 minutes early. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 11, 2023

Wilson rallied behind fellow Never Trumper Evan McMullin during his disastrous 2016 presidential run in which he failed to secure a single electoral vote, as Breitbart News noted at the time. McMullin, whom Trump would brand “McMuffin,” ran as an independent in last year’s U.S. Senate race in Utah and was handily beaten by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).