Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week said he would support a federal reform to essentially deputize states, allowing them to deport illegal aliens, thereby bypassing the Biden administration’s poor policies.

DeSantis on Wednesday announced his signing of Senate Bill 1718 — the latest action taken by the Sunshine State to combat the Biden administration’s poor border policies. In part, the legislation would essentially make Florida the largest state in the nation to do full E-Verify for employment.

Throughout the press conference, DeSantis highlighted President Biden’s refusal to take meaningful action on the border crisis.

“Where’s this president’s energy? Where’s his vigor? Where’s his commitment to the cause? He’s just sitting around doing nothing of importance or nothing of note while the American people suffer,” DeSantis said, lamenting that the world’s leading superpower cannot even maintain control of its southern border, as thousands of illegal border crossers enter the country, increasing drugs and crime. This affects non-border states as well, DeSantis said, explaining that an illegal alien stabbed one woman to death in Jacksonville, Florida — where the press conference was taking place — in October of last year. He listed other tragedies as well.

“March of last year, [an] illegal alien murdered a couple who were participating in Bike Week in Daytona. And in September, we had an illegal alien drive a front loader at a construction site that killed a sheriff’s deputy in Tampa Bay. And so you’ve seen this happen just in Florida, you’re seeing it happen all over, all over the country,” he said, identifying it as a “huge, huge dereliction of duty to ignore the security and the borders of your own country.”

Because of this, DeSantis expressed support for federal reform, allowing states to enforce immigration law and deport illegal aliens.

“States are limited in terms of what they do,” DeSantis said, laying out the reality of the situation. “I think a good reform federally would be deputized states to enforce immigration law.”

“Texas should be able to send them back to Mexico or back to these other countries. You shouldn’t have to turn them over to Border Patrol, and then Biden orders them released back into our own country. Of course more people are going to come if that’s the case. So I think, I wish states would be deputized to do more,” DeSantis continued, adding that Florida is doing the “limit of what states can do.”

DeSantis’s press conference came ahead of Title 42’s expiration, which is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to the border per month.

