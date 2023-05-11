Poll: Trump Favorability Highest in Potential Republican Field

Former President Donald Trump is boasting the highest favorability in the hypothetical 2024 Republican primary field, the latest Morning Consult survey found.

Trump’s favorability has remained consistent over the last week, as 79 percent of Republicans view the former president favorably, compared to 18 percent who do not. The latter number reflects a two-point decrease from the 20 percent who held an unfavorable view last week.

Republicans still tend to view Trump more favorably than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), as 72 percent view the governor favorably. That reflects a one-point drop from the 73 percent who viewed him favorably last week.

Last week, 13 percent had an unfavorable view of DeSantis. That percentage jumped up three points over the last week; 16 percent now have an unfavorable view of the governor.

Overall, 58 percent of potential Republican voters view former Vice President Mike Pence favorably, while 29 percent have an unfavorable view. That reflects a one-point decrease from the 30 percent who had an unfavorable view last week.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley experienced an uptick in favorability, going from 48 percent last week to 54 percent this week. She is gaining in recognizability, as just 15 percent said they have never heard of her — a drastic change from the 29 percent who said the same last week.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who is expected to formally reveal his presidential intentions on May 22, ticked up from 39 percent favorability to 40 percent. He has also increased his name recognition; 26 percent said they have never heard of him. That reflects a five percent decrease from the 31 percent who said the same last week.

Meanwhile, other candidates, such as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — who has urged Trump to drop out of the race — struggles from a lack of name recognition, as 39 percent said they have never heard of him. Nineteen percent have a favorable view, compared to 17 percent who do not.

The survey was taken May 6-7, 2023, among 796 potential Republican primary voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.

This same survey showed Trump garnering his largest lead yet over the entire GOP field, leading DeSantis by 41 points, with 60 percent support to the governor’s 19 percent.

2024 Republican primary polling trends by Morning Consult January 2:

• Trump — 45% (+11)

• DeSantis — 34% February 25:

• Trump — 48% (+18)

• DeSantis — 30% April 9:

• Trump — 56% (+33)

• DeSantis — 23% MAY 7:

• Trump — 60% (+41)

• DeSantis — 19% pic.twitter.com/aEJlDbynLW — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 9, 2023

“Once people started learning about Ron DeSanctimonious, his Poll Numbers and popularity started to disintegrate at a level and speed rarely seen before in American Politics,” Trump said on Truth Social Tuesday morning, deeming DeSantis “just an Average Governor (look at the stats!) with great P.R.”

“Probably lost MAGA forever!” Trump exclaimed: