Watch Joe Biden’s Migrant Flood at the U.S./Mexico Border

Citizen journalists are recording the growing flood of poor foreigners moving through President Joe Biden’s unenforced border and into Americans’ communities.

Todd Bensman, an investigator at the Center for Immigration Studies recorded one small part of the migration from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande river at Matamoros:

Matamoros Mexico, where everyone heartfeltedly believes ⁦@SecMayorkas⁩ many public assurances that “the border is closed”

And “the border is secure” pic.twitter.com/DJlhLDv7nm — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 9, 2023

Many of the migrants are pitiable, some are admirable, most are eager to work — and all were unlucky enough to be born outside the United States. The Los Angeles Times reported:

Mary Otaiyi, 33, of Nigeria, carried her sleeping 4-year-old on her back while holding her 10-year-old’s hand. She said they had flown to Brazil, then walked and bused through Bolivia, Peru and onward into Mexico, taking a month to get to America. ”I came for a good life for my kids,” she said. “I have no relatives here and no job in Nigeria.”

But Biden’s progressives deputies are deliberately adding the foreigners’ problems to the lengthening list of Americans’ problems — homelessness, low wages, a shrinking middle class, declining life expectancy, spreading poverty, deadly drugs, and alienation.

Worse, the inflow of job-seeking migrants reduces the incentive and ability of the U.S. government to solve Americans’ problems.

This damage occurs, in part, because many of the progressives throughout the federal and state governments prefer to aid grateful and submissive migrants instead of ordinary, independent, and proud Americans. Business executives do not have to worry about declining education levels in U.S. schools — or spend money to boost U.S. workers’ productivity — when they can hire many grateful migrant workers at the local bus station.

A look at the border in Brownsville yesterday evening from our fantastic drone team. Nonstop illegal crossings. Massive amounts of discarded trash and clothing. pic.twitter.com/rsQTAMYGRY — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2023

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR).

The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.

If Biden invites just 3.5 million migrants across the border this year, that will be one migrant for every American birth.

Large groups crossing in Brownsville. Look at the trash and debris. Where is the media in the worst Border Crisis in this countries history. #bordercrisis pic.twitter.com/ZZpnw5Kogo — Jaeson Jones (@jaeson_jones) May 10, 2023

The migrants are being rational — they are accepting Biden’s offer of a pathway from their unlucky births and chaotic countries, through the Golden Door to the society that Americans built for their own fellow citizens and children.

The Associated Press reported: “Ricardo Marquez, a 30-year-old Venezuelan man, arrived at a shelter in McAllen after crossing the border with his wife and 5-month-old child in Brownsville. They left Venezuela because his daughter needs surgery.”

Biden’s deputies have made many deals with foreign governments to get the migrants from their homelands to the U.S. border. For example, many migrants were helped by U.S. taxpayers to get through the Darien Gap jungle trail between South America and Central America.

Also, Mexico’s government is helping the migrants travel up the border and then cross at suitable points, according to a March 10 report from the New York Times:

The [Mexican government’s] visas allow migrants to travel within the country, buy bus tickets and airfare, and make their way to the United States border. The Mexican government has long issued thousands of such documents to migrants, particularly those coming from countries like Haiti and Venezuela experiencing humanitarian crises. But visa numbers increased sharply in the last month as authorities issued them to anyone who asked, according to local humanitarian groups. Instead of detaining migrants without proper documents, as had been the usual practice, migration authorities directed them to a park on the edge of Tapachula to start the visa process. … In stark contrast to normal operations, migration authorities in southern Mexico have also eased militarized migration enforcement over the last month. Some highway checkpoints have been temporarily lifted and regular migration sweeps in Tapachula have ceased, according to local aid groups.

A caravan of as many as 15,000 migrants has begun marching from southern Mexico to the US border. Some are hoping for a swift entry to the US as Joe Biden seems keen to enroll these immigrants as voting Democrats. pic.twitter.com/YD52rJy6hx — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) May 8, 2023

Mexico’s government is cooperating with Biden’s government, in part, because Mexico’s president wants more Latino migrants to live and work in the United States.

The government-aided migrants come from all over the world — and many hope to bring their families once the adults establish themselves in the United States:

Dagistan, Belarus, and Russia are all represented here at this Matamoros Mexico hotel. Along with many Kyrgyzstanis. All granted “humanitarian parole” appointments in two weeks using the CBP One app. On their merry ways to Philly, Denver, and LA. pic.twitter.com/M5uTqMeLiO — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 9, 2023

Biden’s deputies are working with the Mexican police who act as traffic cops to minimize the visible buildup on the U.S. side of the border.

Once each group of migrants is allowed to cross, the migrants are packed into busses for transport to a registration office, after which they are released into Americans’ society.

FAIR AT THE BORDER Happening now – gates are open, Border Patrol is escorting migrants through pic.twitter.com/MF4KaQ4Oca — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) May 10, 2023

The registration allows Biden’s deputies to claim they are following the letter of the immigration law — even though the catch, registration, and release process allows the migrants to get the U.S. jobs they need to pay off their smuggling and travel loans.

Without this legalistic catch-and-release process, the vast majority of the migrants would be too poor to get to the U.S. border.

The inflow is so huge that extended families in South America are pulling their last members up to the United States. The Los Angeles Times reported:

Paoloa Fano, 30, of Peru, waited to be processed by border officers. Fano came to America because she has family in Virginia. “I have no more family in Peru,” she said. She and her little boy had traveled for a week to get to the border, taking buses along the way.

To ease the migrant traffic, Biden’s deputies open the gates along President Donald Trump’s unfinished wall:

I’m now on the ground at the U.S./Mexico border near Brownsville, TX and managed to get a tour of the “fence” by a local elected official. HE SHOWED ME THE GATE IS LITERALLY OPEN WITH NO BORDER PATROL PERSONNEL IN SIGHT. BIDEN HAS CHOKED THEM This is WORSE than I imagined pic.twitter.com/FrvWebJE06 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 9, 2023

U.S soldiers are being used in various tasks so border agents can register more migrants:

FAIR AT THE BORDER: Last night hundreds of migrants gathered outside of El Paso border gate #42. Border Patrol opened the gates and troops arrived to assist with processing them into the country instead of turning them away – per Biden’s orders… pic.twitter.com/Eja4uQrZlF — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) May 10, 2023

Biden’s border deputy, Alejandro Mayorkas, is also spending heavily to register the migrants so they can be bussed away from the border.

Most of the economic migrants want to be registered because they want to avoid breaking additional laws, they want to apply for asylum, and they want to help get aid.

They have their own lawyerly explanations for their illegal border-crossing — but few of those stories can be verified. ArizonaCentral.com reported some examples:

At 26 years old, the woman escaped an abusive ex-boyfriend connected with the drug trade, who stalked her, locked her in a room for five days, and eventually ran her out of town, and Colombia. She was warned he was coming to Mexico to find her. “I’m so scared,” she said, adding that he has the resources to find her.

“My grandmother is sick in Miami, Nicaraguan Luis Orellana told the Los Angeles Times. “She will have surgery, and I want to help by finding work at whatever there is,” he said, in Spanish.

In late 2022, GOP legislators limited the migration funding that the Democratic-controlled Congress sent to Mayorkas, so Biden’s migrants are coming faster than they can be bussed northwards:

This is El Paso. Used to be the safest border town in our country. What a disgrace 😤 pic.twitter.com/aESgCZQnXx — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) May 10, 2023

Federal allows one million legal migrants to settle in the United States each year. That legal inflow adds one migrant for every four U.S. births each year.

But Wall Street investors and CEOs want Biden’s extra migrants — whether they are young or old, sick or healthy, skilled or unskilled, criminal or civil — migrants because they serve as additional consumers, renters, and workers. On December 13, for example, Biden’s border chief told ElPasoMatters.org that he wants to extract more workers from poor countries:

Our immigration system as a whole is broken. It hasn’t been updated or reformed in more than 40 years. We look to our partner to the north that has a much more nimble immigration system that can be retooled to the needs at the moment. For example, Canada is in need of 1 million workers and they have agreed that in 2023, they will admit 1.4 million … immigrants to fill that labor need that Canadians themselves cannot. We are stuck in antiquated laws that do not meet our current needs. And they haven’t been working for many, many years.

Many migrants are walking through the border — and are then walking to the government registration centers that also provide documents needed to use government services, such as shelters and transportation services:

NEW: Illegal immigrant evaders camped on sidewalks in downtown El Paso tell us they were awoken this morning by authorities and given pamphlets urging them to turn themselves into Border Patrol.

This man says the person had a gun & badge, tells us “I’m not gonna turn myself in.” pic.twitter.com/PjRgHSozT7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

Dozens of migrants have lined up at the main CBP port of entry in El Paso to be processed by Border Patrol after they were warned that they could be arrested if they failed to turn themselves in. These migrants evaded apprehension after crossing into the U.S. without permission. pic.twitter.com/qGuwwOpC6k — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) May 9, 2023

Many of those services are being run by a nationwide array of non-profits. These non-profits get their funds from Biden’s government, and from wealthy investors who are eager to expand migration.

These government-directed groups are described as “Non-Government Organizations” and they also try to keep the migrants — and their dramatic stories — from American journalists:

Why don't they want these immigrants talking? Coming to a city near you. They profit and you pay for it! pic.twitter.com/oFdEIqAF74 — 👑💥 Serenity 💥👑 (@polishprincessh) May 7, 2023

Many of the poor foreign migrants take buses to their new homes in American communities:

This entire bus station in Brownsville, Texas is filled with hundreds of migrants who illegally crossed the border and were processed by border patrol and released into the United States. Title 42 expires tomorrow night and the numbers are expected to greatly increase. pic.twitter.com/ddHoYmZYdD — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 11, 2023

The inflow is so great that it is overwhelming the taxpayer-funded shelters created at the border:

But is also overwhelming the shelters in the destination cities, despite massive funding by Biden and local Democratic governments, such as in Chicago:

This isn’t a border town. This is Chicago where hundreds of migrants are ending up across the country. Here they’re camping at a police station. pic.twitter.com/fbrHFhrAXD — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 11, 2023

At the border, many locals are worried by the massive flow of migrants — and they fear that more are coming:

El Paso locals upset over disease, crime, trash, rude aliens demanding. pic.twitter.com/DTK4lLrcMN — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) May 10, 2023

Texas’s government is using its limited authority and resources to block the flow into Texas:

Greg Abbott via Storyful

After uniformed U.S. agents blocked migrants from getting past a fence next to the Rio Grande, many retreated defeat. Others gathered to pray. A woman from Brazil looked on & sighed, adding that she had come too far to turn back. “We are desperate.” #title42 #immigration @nytimes pic.twitter.com/KuuLNeCdfP — Edgar Sandoval 🗽 (@edjsandoval) May 10, 2023

Another video of Texas DPS doing abdicated federal work pic.twitter.com/jpWVpj4zo9 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 10, 2023

But the GOP leadership has done little to stop this breakdown of basic government functions, largely because GOP donors and influential leaders want the huge imported inflow of consumers, workers, and renters.

But GOP leaders know their voters really oppose the migration. So they denounce the open-border policy and in late 2022, blocked Democratic demands for more cash to fund the non-profits that welcome and distribute illegal migrants.

The internal split explains why the GOP is not using the debt ceiling fight to call for border closures.

Some GOP legislators are fighting for immigration and border reforms that aid ordinary Americans: