Poll: Trump’s GOP Lead Grows, DeSantis Drops into Teens

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to dominate the hypothetical Republican primary field, leading with majority support as Gov. Ron DeSantis drops into the teens, an I&I/TIPP survey found.

The survey, taken May 3-5, 2023, among 469 Republicans and Republican-leaners, found Trump growing in support over the past month. He jumped eight points, going from 47 percent support in April to 55 percent in May.

No other potential challenger comes remotely close, as DeSantis has just 17 percent support. That reflects a six-point drop from the 23 percent who supported the governor in April.

In other words, Trump’s gap has grown from a 24-point lead in April to 38-point lead in May.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 55% (+8 from April)

• DeSantis — 17% (-6)

• Pence — 6%

• Haley — 4%

• Ramaswamy — 4%

• T. Scott — 2%

• Hutchinson — 1%

• Elder — 1%

• Christie — 0%

• Sununu — 0% TIPP (A-) | May 3-5 | 469 RVhttps://t.co/oQDgO0gxBc pic.twitter.com/mi5oSItjjP — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 15, 2023

Every other potential challenger listed has not seen much movement over the past month. Former Vice President Mike Pence saw support grow from four percent to five percent, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has remained consistent, garnering four percent support. Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy also stands with four percent support — up three points from the one percent he saw in April.

Six percent said “other” and eight percent remain unsure.

The survey’s margin of error for the Republican portion of the poll is +/- 5 percent. It coincides with last week’s Morning Consult survey, which also showed Trump with a massive lead in the hypothetical 2024 presidential field — up 41 points with DeSantis slipping into the teens.

2024 Republican primary polling trends by Morning Consult January 2:

• Trump — 45% (+11)

• DeSantis — 34% February 25:

• Trump — 48% (+18)

• DeSantis — 30% April 9:

• Trump — 56% (+33)

• DeSantis — 23% MAY 7:

• Trump — 60% (+41)

• DeSantis — 19% pic.twitter.com/aEJlDbynLW — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 9, 2023

Meanwhile, there is less of a consensus among Democrats, as President Biden does not garner majority support from Democrats in their hypothetical Democrat primary. Rather, he sees 39 percent support, followed by nine percent who choose Sen, Bernie Sanders, seven percent who choose Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Michelle Obama, five recent who choose Hillary Clinton, and four percent who choose Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Will Americans be asked to choose between an ailing 81-year-old Biden and a robust 78-year-old former president in 2024? Barring a breakthrough by one or more candidates in next year’s primaries and caucuses, the answer right now seems to be ‘yes,’” TIPP Insights concluded.

RELATED: Trump — My Only Crime Is Defending Country “from Those Who Seek to Destroy It”

Right Side Broadcasting Network