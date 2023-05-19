Illegal Alien Faces 15 Years in Prison for Allegedly Killing Six-Year-Old Boy

An illegal alien, accused of killing a six-year-old boy in Watford City, North Dakota, is facing 15 years in prison if convicted.

Julian Montoya, a 19-year-old illegal alien, was arrested last month and charged with negligent homicide and driving without a license after allegedly running over and killing six-year-old Ian Matteo Garcia, who was adjusting his bicycle seat at the time.

Now, Montoya has been hit with an additional charge in an accident involving death. He has pleaded not guilty to both that felony charge and negligent homicide. If convicted, though, he faces just 15 years in prison for killing Garcia.

A GoFundMe page for Garcia’s family has raised more than $30,000.

According to police, Garcia was in the parking lot of the Madison Heights Apartment complex with his bicycle on the night of April 8. The boy was adjusting his bicycle seat when an eyewitness said they saw Montoya speeding through the parking lot, coming from around a corner towards Garcia.

The eyewitness yelled for Garcia to quickly move, but Montoya was driving so fast that the boy did not have time and he was struck, according to police. Montoya, the eyewitness said, did not attempt to stop his vehicle.

When questioned by police, Montoya first said he did not see Garcia in the middle of the parking lot, then later said that he had seen the boy but did not have time to stop the car because he was driving so fast.

After hitting Garcia, Montoya told police he went into shock and left the scene. When police arrived, though, he returned to the scene. Police said evidence at the scene shows Montoya made no attempt to brake or swerve to avoid hitting Garcia.

Montoya is being held in McKenzie County Jail on a $1 million bail.

