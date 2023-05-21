An illegal alien is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl and a woman in two separate instances in the sanctuary county of Montgomery County, Maryland.

Jose Roberto Hernandez Espinal, a 20-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, armed robbery, and kidnapping for allegedly raping a teenage girl and a woman at a hiking trail this month.

According to police, Espinal approached the woman, who was with her friend having lunch along the trail, and threatened them with a machete before demanding their cell phones. Espinal then allegedly took the woman, with the machete at her back, to a secluded area and raped her before stealing her jewelry as well.

The woman is now recovering at a local hospital.

In a separate incident days before, police allege that Espinal raped a 15-year-old girl along the same hiking trail. Further details about this incident are not available.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed to FOX5 DC that Espinal is an illegal alien in the United States who illegally crossed the southern border in May 2013 and has since not been deported.

Montgomery County has a long history of acting as a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to honor ICE requests to take custody of criminal illegal aliens. In 2021, county officials claimed that the area is not a sanctuary county.

