Byron Donalds on Tim Scott 2024 Announcement: ‘I’m Team Trump but I Wish Him Well’

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) wished fellow lawmaker Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) well following the senator’s official presidential announcement, asserting that Scott’s status as a “fellow Black Republican” serves as a major upset to the media narrative, but he made it clear he is still supporting former President Donald Trump.

“Tim Scott is an incredible man and steadfast in his faith and love of country. As a fellow Black Republican, his entering the race for the GOP nomination is a major upset to the narrative driven by the media and the Left. I’m Team Trump but I wish him well,” Donalds wrote following Scott’s formal announcement in North Charleston, South Carolina:

https://t.co/YP5EQ2Gej1 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 22, 2023

Indeed, Scott formally launched his 2024 presidential bid on Monday, inviting his mother on stage and telling the crowd, “We live in the land where it is absolutely possible for a kid raised in poverty by a single mother in a single bedroom small apartment to one day serve in the People’s House and maybe even the White House.”

Notably, Scott has already received endorsements from two of his colleagues — Senate GOP Whip Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), the former of whom said Scott would make a “great president.”

“I will be the President who destroys the liberal lie that our country is evil,” Scott said during his speech, referencing his 2021 response to President Biden’s address:

Two years ago I spoke to the nation and said America is not a racist country. We need to stop canceling our Founding Fathers and start celebrating them. Finally — my grandfather’s stubborn faith was not just faith in the goodness of our nation. It was faith in the goodness of our God Himself. I will be the President who stops the far left’s assault on our religious liberty. I will preserve one nation, Under God, indivisible — where we honor our Creator and respect every innocent life.

Scott’s announcement comes as the political world awaits an announcement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has continued to travel across the country — courting Republicans in the early primary state of New Hampshire — touting what he has dubbed the Florida blueprint. Notably, a majority of the Florida congressional delegation — including Donalds — has already endorsed Trump.

Trump also reacted to Scott’s official entrance into the presidential race, offering kind words to the senator and criticizing DeSantis as the GOP primary field slowly grows.

“Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race. It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable,” Trump said.

“I got Opportunity Zones done with Tim, a big deal that has been highly successful. Good luck Tim!” Trump added:

WATCH Scott’s announcement below: