CA Democrat Senate Candidate Barbara Lee Calls to Pack Supreme Court

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), who is a leading candidate to replace ailing Sen. Dianne Feinstein in California, called Sunday to pack the Supreme Court by adding new seats and filling them with liberal justices.
Lee’s call amplifies the effort by Democrats, including House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), to counter the Court’s conservative majority by creating a new, artificial liberal majority.
Since extremist groups captured the courts, Justices have thrown out years of precedent to overturn Roe, gut voting rights, strike down common sense gun safety laws & more.
It’s past time we expand the court, pass the #JudiciaryAct, and restore public trust in SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/igbhTjH4HO
— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) May 21, 2023
The East Bay Times reported:
Flanked by local leaders, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee called for a radical overhaul of the U.S. Supreme Court at a press conference in Oakland on Sunday, calling the way the court currently operates “a crisis of democracy”.
