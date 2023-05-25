Former Republican Senate candidate David McCormick said he is “strongly considering” a second bid for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania after failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano announced he would not enter the 2024 Senate race.

“At this time, we have decided not to run for the U.S. Senate, but to continue to serve in Harrisburg,” Mastriano said on Thursday.

“We’re going to continue to grow our statewide network across the state in every county. We’re going to continue to be relevant,” Mastriano said about he and his wife Rebbie’s grassroots efforts.

Mastriano received nearly 800,000 fewer votes than Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) in the 2022 midterm election. Republican Party officials were concerned Mastriano would run for Senate in 2024, despite his loss to Shapiro and electability issues.

McCormick, who came in second place in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary, said he is “strongly considering” a second Senate campaign, this time hoping to unseat Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

“I thank Doug for his years of military and public service and his dedication to Pennsylvania,” McCormick said in a statement Thursday evening. “I am seriously considering a run for the U.S. Senate because Bob Casey has consistently made life worse for Pennsylvania families over the past 18 years, and our state deserves better.”

McCormick attacked Casey for voting with President Joe Biden’s agenda nearly 100 percent of the time.

“Casey votes for Biden’s liberal agenda 98% of the time; he is openly hostile to our state’s energy industry, endorses dangerous criminals walking freely on our streets, and is enabling open borders, leading to a terrifying rise in fentanyl deaths in Pennsylvania,” McCormick continued.

Kathy Barnette, the third-place candidate in last year’s GOP primary, has already ruled out a second Senate campaign.

McCormick said Pennsylvanian Republicans need a nominee “who can build a broad coalition of Pennsylvanians to defeat Bob Casey.”

“Throughout my life, I have had the honor to serve and lead, including as a paratrooper in the first Gulf War and later while creating hundreds of jobs in Western Pennsylvania,” McCormick concluded. “We need a Republican nominee who can build a broad coalition of Pennsylvanians to defeat Bob Casey and improve the lives of Pennsylvania families.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.