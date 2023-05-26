Poll: Joe Biden Sees ‘Weak’ Approval on Virtually Every Major Issue

President Joe Biden is experiencing “weak” approval on virtually every major issue, a recent Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey gauged respondents’ approval on a range of issues — from the economy to immigration — and found Biden failing to garner positive figures.

Biden’s approval on his economy has remained stagnant over the past month, sitting at 39 percent since April. Less than half, 48 percent, approve of Biden “stimulating jobs,” and 46 percent approve of his fight against terrorism. Even less, 43 percent, approve of his handling of foreign affairs, and just 39 percent approve of his handling of crime and violence across the country. Thirty-seven percent approve of his handling of inflation, and 38 percent approve of his handling of immigration.

Notably, Biden’s immigration approval is down two percent from its 40 percent approval in April and down three percent from its 41 percent approval in March.

The survey delved deeper into this issue, as most identified illegal immigration as an at least somewhat serious issue. Sixty percent said they believe the number of monthly border crossers has increased under Biden’s presidency, and 68 percent said they would support “stricter policies to reduce the flow of people coming across the border.” Further, most, 53 percent, believe Biden’s border policies are “increasing the flow of drugs and crimes” to the U.S.

As Breitbart News reported, well over five million illegal immigrants have been encountered since Biden took office.

The survey was taken May 17-18, 2023, among 2,004 registered voters and comes as more horror stories of illegal immigrant crime continue to pop up across the country.

A 20-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, Jose Roberto Hernandez Espinal, has been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl and another woman in Montgomery County, Maryland — a sanctuary county.

Julian Montoya, a 19-year-old illegal immigrant in Watford City, North Dakota, has been accused of killing a six-year-old boy after allegedly running the boy over, and 24-year-old illegal immigrant Elmer Bryan Giron Canil has been accused of killing two people in a fatal crash in Polk County, Florida.