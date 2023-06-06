A Venezuelan national is accused of murdering a migrant woman in El Paso, Texas, just one day after President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released him into the United States.

Eddy Jose Ortega Alvarado, a 34-year-old Venezuelan national, was arrested and charged this week in El Paso for allegedly murdering 40-year-old Carmen Unilda Navas Zuniga of Honduras on May 21 — the day after he was released into the United States interior through Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network.

According to law enforcement, Alvarado and Zuniga crossed the border at the same time on May 20 and were subsequently released into the United States interior. The two ended up in a motel room in downtown El Paso.

The following day, first responders received a request to do a welfare check on Zuniga. After entering her motel room at around 1:30 p.m. they found her unresponsive and she was pronounced dead. Alvarado, police said, had already fled El Paso for the Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas, area.

Police tracked Alvarado down and met with him, finding probable cause that he allegedly murdered Zuniga and then stole her money.

Alvarado is now being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $2.5 million bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.