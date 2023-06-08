WATCH — Trump Attorney Slams Indictment: ‘They Picked the Wrong Guy’

Those who leveled the indictment against former President Donald Trump are going after the wrong man, his attorney said Thursday.

“For the president to be indicted for something that every other president, every other non-president, including vice presidents have done shows what a sick world we are living in,” Alina Habba said during an interview on Fox News:

She also said she felt “petrified” for the nation and sad for her client, “although he is resilient and strong and it just tells me once again why we need him back in the White House.”

“It is a very sad state of affairs in this country,” she continued:

There is a two-tier system of justice that we are seeing right now. Hillary Clinton smashed a computer, got rid of emails, we had recordings in sock drawers, we have Biden and Obama who are hiding things. Biden still has things in Chinatown, in his home, with a son who’s a drug addict. Nothing happens to these people. So when your name is Donald Trump, when you’re leading the polls, you are going to get hit hard. You are going to get indicted until you can’t take it anymore, but they picked the wrong guy.

Trump announced Thursday that federal prosecutors indicted him regarding Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his handling of White House documents, Breitbart News reported.

In a statement on Truth Social, he said:

The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

He added he must appear Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Miami for the beginning of the federal criminal proceedings against him.

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” he declared, calling it a “DARK DAY for the United States of America.”

“We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is urging Republican presidential candidates to suspend their campaigns and travel to Miami to show support following the indictment announcement, according to Breitbart News.

“If you don’t, you are part of the problem. Either we have an opposition party or we don’t,” Kirk wrote in a social media post:

“GO to Miami Tuesday, and show solidarty or we will mark you as part of the opposition,” he said.