White House spokesperson Ian Sams issued a two-page memo on Wednesday mocking House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer’s (R-KY) probe into an alleged $5 million bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, saying the congressman “promis[es] bombshells, then [fails] to back them up with evidence.”

While many conservatives cheer Comer and his probe as heroic, the White House claims he wasted taxpayer dollars for six months on “politically-motivated stunts disguised as ‘investigations.'”

“READ THE FULL MEMO >> We at the @WhiteHouse have the facts on Comer’s pattern of behavior,” Sams posted on Twitter. “His repetitive tactic: promise bombshells, then fail to back them up with evidence.”

“Over and over, his claims fall apart under even the slightest scrutiny,” he alleged. “We’re seeing that again this week.”

The White House’s attacks might be valid so far. However, it refuses to acknowledge the damning money trail discovered by Comer: