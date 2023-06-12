Top members of the House Oversight Committee will review two more FBI informant documents related to the Bidens’ business, a spokesperson for the Committee confirmed to Breitbart News.

The FBI holds at least two more FD-1023 forms referenced in the FBI informant document reviewed by the Committee Thursday.

The FBI will allow House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) to review the two new forms this week.

The original FBI informant file revealed the alleged existence of two pieces of evidence showing President Joe Biden received $5 million from Ukrainian energy company Burisma, Committee Republicans told reporters.

When a reporter questioned Joe Biden Thursday about the alleged $5 million payment, he jokingly responded, “Where’s the money?”

Watch — Joe Biden Denies Bribery Allegations, Claims He Is Not Interfering with DOJ

The White House

In 2015, Burisma was under suspicion of money laundering and public corruption. Prosecutor Victor Shokin investigated the case before his termination due to pressure applied by then-Vice President Joe Biden, who threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma.

In exchange, the informant file alleges Joe Biden and Hunter Biden received $5 million each in small sums through separate bank accounts.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday exclusively told Breitbart News the FBI held two more informant files on the Biden family’s business ventures, triggering the House Oversight Committee on Friday to subpoena two more banks.

The Committee did not respond to a request for comment about the bank subpoenas.

Greene told Breitbart News the House Oversight Committee issued two subpoenas Friday to compel information about the Bidens’ Ukrainian transactions. Greene did not comment on which banks Comer subpoenaed.

Before Friday, the Committee subpoenaed at least four banks — Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC USA N.A. — and one individual.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.