The television station that airs Los Angeles Dodgers’ games has rejected an ad from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) that slammed the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” and would have ran during the Dodgers’ tenth annual “Pride Night,” where the anti-Christian group is set to be honored.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a “leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns,” according to the organization’s website.

After receiving backlash from religious groups, the Dodgers rescinded an invitation to the radical anti-Christian organization. However, the Dodgers walked back its decision and announced that the drag queen group would be re-invited to the team’s Pride Night.

The Dodgers offered its “sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families,” in a statement issued after the announcement.

“A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept,” the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said in a statement. “We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are offering their apologies and re-inviting the LA Sisters to be honored at their Pride Night. Please see the official comms from the Dodgers, and the LA Sisters.

Rubio planned to run a thirty-second ad through his Reclaim America PAC that blasted the “anti-Catholic hate group.”

The rejected ad showed footage of a dancer using a crucifix with an individual depicting Jesus Christ attached to it as a stripper pole, Fox News reported.

Rubio said in the ad:

Tonight the Dodgers aren’t celebrating pride, they are promoting bigotry. The so-called Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are not community heroes. They are nothing more than an anti-Catholic hate group. For years, the so-called Sisters have desecrated the Catholic faith. Their acts are grotesque and mock the faith of millions in Los Angeles, including many of the players and coaches on the field tonight. Honoring anti-Christian bigots isn’t tolerance. It is a celebration of hatred.

Rubio told Fox News the fact that the station rejected his ad “tells you everything you need to know about the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and the media.”

“They are no longer demanding tolerance, they now promote intolerance and even hatred of Christianity,” Rubio added.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said the Dodgers’ decision to honor the group is “blasphemy.”

“This year, on June 16 — the day of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus — a professional baseball team has shockingly chosen to honor a group whose lewdness and vulgarity in mocking our Lord, His Mother, and consecrated women cannot be overstated,” they said in a statement. “This is not just offensive and painful to Christians everywhere; it is blasphemy.”

Amid the “Pride Night” controversy, the Dodgers announced it would hold a Christian Faith and Family Day on July 30, more than one month after the team’s “Pride Night” celebration.

