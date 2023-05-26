Dodgers Announce ‘Christian Faith and Family Day’ Amid Pride Night Controversy 

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced on Friday the team would relaunch its Christian Faith and Family Day, just days after the organization re-invited the radical anti-Christian transgender group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, to its tenth annual Pride Night event.

“Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th,” Kershaw tweeted. “More details to come— but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th!”

“Join us at Dodger Stadium on 7/30 for Christian Faith and Family Day. Stay after the game to celebrate and be part of a day of worship. Stay tuned for more details,” the team’s official account tweeted.

Join us at Dodger Stadium on 7/30 for Christian Faith and Family Day. Stay after the game to celebrate and be part of a day of worship. Stay tuned for more details. https://t.co/g9QWEYl5FE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 26, 2023

The Dodgers were surrounded by controversy this week after the team announced it would re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to be honored on Pride Night on June 16.

After receiving backlash from religious groups, the Dodgers rescinded an invitation to the radical anti-Christian organization. However, the Dodgers walked back its decision and announced Monday that the drag queen group would be re-invited to the team’s Pride Night.

The Dodgers offered its “sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families,” in a statement issued after the announcement.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles criticized the team’s reversal the day after its announcement, saying in a statement:

The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious who are an integral part of our Church is what has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community. The Archdiocese calls on all Catholics and people of goodwill to stand against bigotry and hate in any form and to stand for respect for one another and for the religious beliefs of our communities of faith.

In the replies to Kershaw’s tweet announcing Christian Faith and Family Day, social media users called on Kershaw, a vocal Christian, to denounce the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and his team’s decision to re-invite them to Pride Night.

“Glad this is coming back but you gotta speak out against @SFSisters openly mocking Christ,” one user replied. “This Christian event, which has no involvement prior to the game or during, will not fix the wrongs your team has done.”

Glad this is coming back but you gotta speak out against @SFSisters openly mocking Christ. This Christian event, which has no involvement prior to the game or during, will not fix the wrongs your team has done. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) May 26, 2023

“How can we take this seriously when the team is allowing another group to be so completely nasty towards Christians?” another user asked.

“Clayton, the Dodgers are elevating a group on June 16th that is hateful and intolerant to people of faith,” pastor Paul Chappell noted. “My family and the ministries I lead cannot support the Dodgers if they support this hate. Tolerance is preached but apparently not practiced by the Dodgers.”

The Dodgers have not held a Christian Faith and Family Day since 2019.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.