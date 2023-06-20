Hunter Biden Plea Deal Excludes Alleged Biden $10M ‘Bribery’ Scheme

Hunter Biden’s plea deal with United States Attorney David Weiss appears to exclude the alleged Biden $10 million “bribery” scheme an FBI informant documented and that Weiss reportedly obtained from former Attorney General William Barr.

Hunter Biden on Tuesday agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws, per reports Tuesday morning.

The decision of whether to ultimately charge Hunter Biden was up to Donald Trump-appointed United States Attorney David Weiss. In March, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would personally have to authorize any potential charges against Hunter Biden.

But notably, the plea deal with Weiss appears to exclude any charges related to the alleged Biden “bribery” scheme in which Hunter and President Joe Biden accepted $5 million each from a Ukrainian energy company executive, Mykola Zlochevsky, according to an FBI informant file reviewed by the House Oversight Committee.

In June, Barr said the informant file was sent to Weiss during the Trump administration. At the time, Weiss had an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden.

“It was sent to Delaware for further investigation,” Barr told the Federalist.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Tuesday ripped the Justice Department for appearing to ignore the bribery scandal.

“If the DOJ thinks this dismisses the $5 million alleged bribery scheme or the years of reported Biden family corruption, they are mistaken,” she posted on Twitter.

According to recent polling, 83 percent of voters believe the FBI should make public its informant file that alleges Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky. In addition, a majority of voters believe Joe Biden took the $5 million bribe.

