Exclusive: Marjorie Taylor Greene to Force Joe Biden Impeachment Vote

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in the coming days will introduce articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden under a privileged resolution.

By superseding House Republican leadership’s ability to control what comes to the House floor, Greene will launch articles of impeachment against Joe Biden, bypassing the usual process for bringing legislation to a full House vote.

Greene’s resolution will force House Republicans to vote on the measure.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take to get them to realize what fools Republicans look like in Congress for not moving forward on impeachment,” Greene exclusively told Breitbart News.

“Joe Biden is a criminal,” she said. “And as vice president of the United States, he committed crimes. He committed crimes, high crimes, and misdemeanors.”

“We now know on the Oversight Committee through our investigation that he took a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch in order to get Victor Shokin fired — the prosecutor that was investigating Burisma,” she said.

“We have bank records after bank records after bank records showing that money was transferred, wire transferred in, from all kinds of countries all over the world, from all kinds of foreign nationals and businesses and state governments into the fake LLC, paying the Biden family members,” Greene continued.

“Everyone knows this,” she said. “But for some reason, Republicans in Congress can’t even start the process of impeachment. They can’t even begin it at this point.”

Greene told Breitbart News her privileged resolution posted on Congress.gov was the most viewed bill on the site all Wednesday.

But despite the grassroots interest in the bill, Greene said Republican members on the House Judiciary Committee do not support the impeachment effort.

“Everyone knows that Joe Biden is a criminal, and they [Republicans] will not move forward with impeachment anywhere in Judiciary, because you know what, you know what it is? There’s a couple of Republicans that sit on the Judiciary Committee, Ken Buck and [Tom] McClintock who don’t want to vote for impeachment.”

“Today, I addressed the entire [Republican] conference and told them that I could not disagree with them anymore on their stance on an impeachment because leadership is completely against [it],” she said. “They just aren’t there yet. And I told every single one of them, I could not disagree with them more.”

Greene’s difference of opinion does not appear to impact her relationship with House leadership. She told Breitbart News that she intends to keep the lines of communication open to hopefully change leadership’s mind.

“I support our leadership,” Greene said. “I also support Kevin McCarthy. I have all along, and I still support him. But I will have conversations with Kevin McCarthy and the rest of leadership before I file my privilege resolution.”

Greene’s resolution could be ready for a vote as soon as Friday. If the legislative language is not ready by then, she told Breitbart News it will be voted upon when members of Congress return to Washington, DC, in two weeks.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.