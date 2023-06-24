Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Patriot’s Gala

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Patriot’s Gala on Saturday, June 24.

The Patriot’s Gala will close out the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority 2023 Conference:

For the past twelve years, the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference has empowered conservative activists to fight for their values at the polls and in the public arena. Designed to forge a path toward a pro-family majority, the conference equips attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to drive engagement and voter turnout. This year’s timely gathering will accelerate conservatives further down the road to majority ahead of the 2024 presidential election.