Holiday Joe: Biden Has Enjoyed 39.2% of His Presidency on Vacation

Never let it be said the trials and tribulations of high office have dragged down President Joe Biden and stopped him enjoying the better things in life.

According to statistics complied by RNC Research, the president has reportedly spent 353 days — 39.2 percent of his presidency — disappearing on vacation.

His favorite place of respite is on the beach near his holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

A shirtless Joe Biden enjoys a relaxing day at the beach. Biden has spent 353 days — 39.2% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/1IpnjlNglS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2023

The most recent statistics on Biden’s absence from the White House follow other revelations about his work-shy manner.

In August 2022 Biden was recorded as having spent a record 150 days at home in Delaware in the 18 months since he was elected president, as Breitbart News reported.

The year before that he was reportedly ensconced at Camp David as the world watched Kabul, Afghanistan fall to the Taliban and mass evacuations began.

President Joe Biden remained on vacation at Camp David in Maryland as U.S. diplomats scrambled Sunday to escape Kabul, Afghanistan. https://t.co/8ShhZQM3IW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 15, 2021

Former President Donald Trump spent 132 days away from the White House at his own properties, either at Mar-a-Lago in the winter or Bedminster, New Jersey in the summer while ex-President Barack Obama only spent 38 days of his presidency either at rental properties in Hawaii or Martha’s Vineyard.

Former President George W. Bush went home to his Texas ranch 100 days during his entire tenure in the presidency.

Such is Biden’s love of vacations, he has used public funds to ensure his privacy.

As Breitbart News reported, the president spent nearly half a million dollars in American taxpayer money to build a security fence around his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

In September 2021, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded a federal contract to a Delaware construction company to construct the fence around Biden’s multi-million dollar beach house.

The initial contract planned to spend more than $456,000 on the project.

The project was eventually increased to cost taxpayers nearly $500,000 and is expected to be finished later this month.