President Joe Biden is spending nearly half a million dollars in American taxpayer money to build a security fence around his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

In September 2021, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded a federal contract to a Delaware construction company to construct the fence around Biden’s multi-million dollar beach house. The initial contract planned to spend more than $456,000 on the project.

Now, the project has been increased to cost taxpayers nearly $500,000 and is expected to be finished by June 2023.

The construction of a security fence around Biden’s beach house comes as his DHS has canceled contracts to continue building border wall along the highly porous United States-Mexico border, rendering some parts of the barrier useless.

In July, nearly 182,000 border crossers were apprehended along the southern border. Since Biden’s taking office, nearly 4.9 million border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived at the nation’s borders, a recent analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform estimates.

Only recently, DHS officials announced that they would close holes in sections of the border wall in the Yuma, Arizona, sector. Biden has reallocated billions in taxpayer money away from border wall construction to “environmental restoration” projects.

Exclusive footage captured by Breitbart News in San Diego, California, months ago shows large holes in the border wall — aiding the Mexican drug cartel’s billion-dollar human smuggling and drug trafficking enterprise.

“The materials for the border wall are literally rusting away in southern California,” a source told Breitbart News. The source also noted that about eight miles of California’s border with Mexico remain wide open with no barriers.

In March of 2021, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Biden had been spending about $6 million every day in taxpayer money to halt wall construction. By July, Biden had spent $2 billion to not build the wall, with costs amounting to about $3 million in taxpayer money wasted every day.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.