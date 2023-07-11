Nolte: Add Cluster Bombs to Growing List of Hypocrisies Democrats Now Love

Now that Ukraine wants cluster bombs and Joe Biden is prepared to send them, Democrats are required to love cluster bombs.

One of the great joys of the last few years has been watching Democrats fully embrace—and I mean fully embrace as in French kissing under a warm shower—everything they’ve stridently opposed for generations.

But this is what happens when your political party becomes a cult that accepts only mindless slaves driven by prejudice, hate, and a craven desire for power.

Democrats, including His Fraudulency Joe Biden, used to despise cluster bombs, especially when Israel used them:

Amid reports that Israel had used cluster bombs in its invasion of Lebanon, some Democrats went so far as to push for cutting off aid to Israel. According to a contemporary UPI report, Biden said that if those reports were accurate, then Israel was clearly in violation. He said the United States should respond by “cutting off the ability to get access to that kind of weaponry in the future.” But he cautioned against making a “final judgment” and again called for hearings on the subject.

Cluster bombs are precisely the kind of war weapon Democrats once hated. Banned in over 100 “civilized” countries, cluster bombs are large rockets releasing a whole lot of smaller bombs. The opposition comes from the belief that not all of those smaller bombs explode, and the duds become dangerous to civilians.

Before we go any further, here’s my opinion on cluster bombs… After 20 years of watching countless Americans and civilians slowly bleed out in Afghanistan and Iraq, I’m done with “humane” wars. Humane wars only result in more dead and crippled. Had we done the right thing and waged “total war” and turned Afghanistan and Iraq into parking lots, that would have been a helluva lot more “humane” than two brutal, costly, bloody decades. Choosing “total war” over a “lingering war” is more humane not only for American soldiers, but for the people who live in those countries.

William Tecumseh Sherman had it right. March to the sea. Scorch the earth. Put an amen to it.

And let’s not forget that Ukraine is defending itself against an invader. So bring on the cluster bombs.

But do you see what I did there? You might not agree, but no one can argue I haven’t thought this through. Whatever its deficits, I based my argument on history, compassion, and logic. Democrats don’t do that. They now love cluster bombs because Joe Biden and CNN told them they are required to love cluster bombs.

You see, cluster bombs are the New Big Thing, and Democrats love to love the New Big Thing, even if that New Big Thing completely contradicts every moral and political principle they claimed to have stood for.

Look at all the other New Big Things Democrats are now required to love that prove Democrats believe in nothing…

Obesity: The party that once embraced the outlawing of Big Gulps and raged against the obese for the strain they put on public health is now lying to us about obesity being healthy.

War: The peace party’s war-boner for Ukraine is really something to witness.

War with Russia: The party that spent decades siding with the old Soviet Union over America would love to go to war with the Old Soviet Union.

Censorship: The party that once stood for free speech, up to and including using tax dollars so a deviant could photograph a Christian crucifix in a jar of piss, now stands firmly on the side of government and corporate censorship. In fact, the former free speech party now demands censorship.

Big Pharma: How dare Robert Kennedy Jr. criticize our beloved multinational drug companies! Get your booster! GET YOUR BOOSTER!

Censoring Political Speech: Democrats have a special love for this one.

Consolidated Media Companies: The same people who once raged against media consolidation, against smaller media companies being eaten up into the Borg Collective of massive media multinationals, are now firmly on the side of the multinationals.

Big Tech: Oh, how Democrats love them some Google, Facebook, and Apple. Yes, yes, centralize that corporate power. Yes, yes, put the little guys out of business.

Censoring Art and Artists: Even Democrat artists love censoring art and artists.

The Military: The military is double-plus good now.

The Military Industrial Complex: War, war, war, war! We love war, war, war, war!

Defense Contractors: Especially the ones that produce cluster bombs.

McCarthyism: Democrats spent a half-century using every opportunity to lecture and warn about the evils of McCarthyism, about the evil behind destroying people over their political beliefs. Well, will you look at them now.

Blacklists: See “McCarthyism” above. He believes men cannot become women? He shook Donald Trump’s hand? Destroy him! Erase him! Annihilate him! Remove him from polite society!

Child Mutilation: The “protect the children” party now wants to see your child permanently mutilated with grotesque and irreversible sex change surgeries and puberty blockers. Our Trans Freak allies demand child sacrifices, and they will have them.

Domestic Spying: The “civil rights” party now advocates for the government to spy not only on Americans but on political campaigns.

The CIA: Oh, how we love the CIA. The CIA is good. Real good. Give us more CIA.

Slavery: What’s a few child sex slaves if it means we can turn Arizona blue?

The FBI: Who knew J. Edgar Hoover was so right when he spied on activists and political parties? Who knew forging warrants to spy on a political campaign was a virtue?

Men Destroying Women’s Sports: The same political party that championed Title IX for decades is now championing the only thing that can unravel Title IX, and that’s allowing men to compete against women in women’s sports.

Allowing Men in Women’s Private Spaces: Democrats want men to invade women’s locker rooms and bathrooms.

Child Sex Trafficking: You want to control immigration to stop the sex trafficking of children? You produced a movie to raise awareness about the sex trafficking of children? How dare you protect the children!

For twenty years now, I’ve been expressing my beliefs online, and because there’s a big difference between 37 and 57, some of my beliefs have changed. But when they change, I do two things: 1) I admit they have changed, and 2) I explain why. That doesn’t make me special or virtuous. Doing what you are supposed to do is what you’re supposed to do.

Democrats don’t bother. Instead of making a case for their head-snapping 180s, they pretend the past doesn’t exist.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the party is always right.” – George Orwell, 1984.

