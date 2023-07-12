A college student has been charged under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for allegedly vandalizing a pregnancy resource center in Ohio in April, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio announced.

The federal misdemeanor charge was filed against 20-year-old Bowling Green State University student Whitney M. Durant, who goes by Soren Monroe. Officials alleged Durant “intentionally damaged” the property of HerChoice, a pregnancy care center located minutes from the university campus, “by defacing the clinic’s building with spray paint because the clinic provides reproductive health services.”

The vandalism included messages saying, “fund abortion,” “liars,” “fake clinic,” and, “abort God.” The building was also tagged with “Jane’s Revenge,” the name of a pro-abortion domestic terror group that claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks on pro-life groups and churches following the leak of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

A pro-life pregnancy center in Bowling Green, Ohio, was vandalized with “Jane’s Revenge” pro-abortion graffiti on Saturday. https://t.co/xEP8WYbn9M — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) April 17, 2023

Durant pled not guilty to the FACE Act charge on Friday, 13Action News reported, citing court documents. If convicted, she could face up to one year in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Pro-Life advocacy groups Students for Life of America (SFLA) reacted to the charge on Monday and alleged that Durant had a history of “actively bullying” Falcons for Life, a pro-life group at the university that is affiliated with SFLA.

“Through in-person intimidation — by screaming obscenities and getting in the Falcons for Life faces — as well as online cyberbullying and defamation, (Durant) and the radical group she leads on campus have made it hard to be pro-life. They’re not giving up yet, though. The Falcons for Life are currently getting help from SFLA’s legal counsel over this matter and have sent a demand letter to the school administration,” SFLA’s Caroline Wharton wrote.

There have been at least 87 attacks on pro-life groups and pregnancy resource centers since the Dobbs leak, according to a tracker kept by Catholic Vote.

